48-year-old Hackney adventure playground wins award

PUBLISHED: 16:48 13 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:48 13 November 2020

Hackney Marsh Adventure Playground opened in 1972. Picture: Sean Pollock

Sean Pollock

A playground, which is almost half a century old has been crowned a winner of this year’s Adventure Playground of the Year Awards.

The London Play Association announced Hackney Marsh Adventure Playground as joint winner, along with Lambeth adventure playground’s Triangle and Max Roach.

The playground, managed by Young Hackney, the council’s department for children and young people, opened in 1972 and is currently attended by up to 120 young people every day.

Angela Day, Senior Playworker at Hackney Marsh Adventure Playground, said: “We are incredibly proud to have won this award.

“Play is an innate impulse for a child from early on, which is why playgrounds like ours are so important.

“Play helps a child to develop biologically, psychologically and socially.

“It is a fundamental factor in aiding the healthy development and well-being of individuals right into adulthood.”

The playground is open to children aged 6-15 and gives them the chance to build projects, take part in activities like bushcraft, team games and gardening as well as learn survival skills.

Eleyona Gyima, 8 years old, said: “I think we won because it’s fun at the playground and you get to do things like face painting and climbing. You get to try loads of different activities and go on different types of stuff, it’s the best”

While coronavirus restrictions have limited the number of children which can play to 50 young people daily, the playground has managed to keep running by allocating children into small social bubbles.

Cllr Caroline Woodley, Cabinet Member for Families, Early Years and Play, told the Gazette: “I am so pleased to know that Young Hackney and the staff at Hackney Marsh Adventure Playground are being recognised for all the amazing work they’re doing for our children and young people.

“Over the last eight months in particular the staff and volunteers at the playground have adapted creatively to the restrictions in place, ensuring that young people are still able to have fun and enjoy the benefits of play.”

During lockdown the playground is operating differently in order to continue supporting young people whilst adhering to government guidelines.

The playground will only be open for pre-arranged support groups: Tuesday to Friday, 3:30 -5:30pm and Saturdays 12-2pm.

Children and young people are also able to connect with staff at the playground through remote sessions and interactive videos via Young Hackney’s Online Youth Hub.

