Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Hackney Council urges residents to stop burning wood and coal

PUBLISHED: 09:42 06 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:42 06 March 2020

Fuel burning campaign door knocking. Picture: Hackney Council

Fuel burning campaign door knocking. Picture: Hackney Council

Hackney Council

Hackney Council has launched a campaign to highlight the impact fireplaces and wood burning stoves have on London's toxic air.

The campaign, run by the Hackney, Tower Hamlets and Islington Council-run Zero Emissions Network, will see staff door knocking at homes to explain why wood and coal-burning is a problem.

You may also want to watch:

One modern wood stove emits the same amount of particulate matter - known to cause heart and lung disease - every hour as 18 diesel cars, with between 23 and 31 per cent of particulate matter in London and Birmingham derived from wood burning.

The council's eco chief, Cllr Jon Burke, said: "Fireplaces and wood burning are a discretionary luxury in almost everywhere except the most rural locations. Stoves and open fires produce vast amounts of both planet-heating carbon dioxide and toxic particulate matter that contributes to the premature deaths of thousands of Londoners every year through respiratory illness, cancer, and heart disease. We're urging residents to give up wood burning, and asking businesses that rely on solid fuel for cooking to use the cleanest possible products so we can tackle London's toxic air and create a healthier Hackney for everyone."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Stoke Newington High Street stabbing: Road taped off as police investigate

A man was found stabbed in Stoke Newington High Street this morning. Picture: @999London

Police appeal after fatal Amhurst Road collision

Bodney Road was taped off after the fatal collision. Picture: @999London

Andrea Enisuoh: Tributes to community activist and journalist who worked to ‘tip the scales towards equality’

Andrea Enisuoh. Picture: Family of Andrea Enisuoh

New air-conditioned trains launched on Hackney Overground lines into Liverpool Street

The new Overground trains now running on the Liverpool Street to Cheshunt, Chingford and Enfield Town lines. Picture: TfL

Missing: Hackney Wick woman Souki El Imam El Alaoui

Soukaina El Imam EL Alaoui is missing.

Most Read

Stoke Newington High Street stabbing: Road taped off as police investigate

A man was found stabbed in Stoke Newington High Street this morning. Picture: @999London

Police appeal after fatal Amhurst Road collision

Bodney Road was taped off after the fatal collision. Picture: @999London

Andrea Enisuoh: Tributes to community activist and journalist who worked to ‘tip the scales towards equality’

Andrea Enisuoh. Picture: Family of Andrea Enisuoh

New air-conditioned trains launched on Hackney Overground lines into Liverpool Street

The new Overground trains now running on the Liverpool Street to Cheshunt, Chingford and Enfield Town lines. Picture: TfL

Missing: Hackney Wick woman Souki El Imam El Alaoui

Soukaina El Imam EL Alaoui is missing.

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Williamson: Arsenal ‘did everything’ to win Continental League Cup silverware

Arsenal's Leah Williamson (left) and Chelsea's Ji So-yun battle for the ball during the FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup final at the City Ground

London Football Awards for Ferdinand, Son, Miedema

Les Ferdinand at the London Football Awards (pic Dave Nelson)

Arsenal Women help Republic of Ireland to Euro qualifying win

Louise Quinn of Arsenal (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Orient look to complete the double over Cambridge

Leyton Orient substitute Louis Dennis tries to win the ball back against Macclesfield Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Arsenal must thrash out Aubameyang deal says Arteta

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Steven Paston/PA
Drive 24