Hackney South and Shoreditch candidates field questions on climate emergency at Extinction Rebellion hustings

PUBLISHED: 12:38 02 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:38 02 December 2019

Meg Hillier speaks at Extinction Rebellion's Hackney South and Shoreditch hustings. Picture: Freya Pickford

Archant

All Hackney South and Shoreditch candidates attended the Extinction Rebellion Climate hustings at The Urswick School on Thursday night.

Candidates were probed on their party's environment policies, thoughts on Heathrow's expansion and whether the UK should have a second EU Referendum.

Labour's Meg Hillier expressed her anger at the climate emergency. She said: "Labour wants to see a green industrial revolution and I think we need bold change that will be led by government and by people on the ground."

When asked about Heathrow's expansion, The Brexit Party's Robert Sidney Lloyd said: "New planes will be more efficient than our old planes. Whether we expand our airports or not, it will make very little difference."

Tyrone Scott explained The Green Party will focus on tackling air pollution in Hackney and large areas need to be pedestrianised.

He also touched on one of the Green Party's more radical policies which is the legal regulation of drugs such as cocaine and cannabis.

He said: "We need to tackle the black market of the drugs industry we need to regulate. It's not about legalising drugs and having a party, it's about keeping people safe in a regulated market."

