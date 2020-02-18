Hackney to get 182 new electric vehicle charging points this year

Hackney is getting 182 new electric vehicle (EV) charging points this year, and the council wants people to help decide where to put them.

Some 120 will be installed on lampposts with dedicated charging bays marked up on the road. The move brings the total number of chargers in the borough to 298.

Funded by the Department for Transport's Go Ultra Low City Scheme (Gulcs), with match-funding from the council, the lamppost chargers use the existing power supply to lampposts and will help people make the switch to EVs, reducing their impact on air quality.

The town hall will also launch a study into the rapid expansion of charging infrastructure in the borough. If a charging point were to be installed on every street, there would be 2,000, building on the council's existing commitment to provide a charging point no more than 500m from every home.

As part of the study, the council is looking into whether its new low-carbon energy company Hackney Light and Power could be used to power the new chargers.

Environment and transport chief Cllr Jon Burke said: "When we declared a climate emergency, we pledged to do everything in the council's power to reach net zero emissions by 2040, which includes taking action to rapidly reduce transport pollution, the UK's largest and growing source of global warming emissions.

"While we are working to reduce the overall number of cars on Hackney's streets, the expansion of electric vehicle charge points, alongside our emissions-based parking system and other measures to discourage car ownership such as the rebalancing of road space away from cars, will help ensure the remaining motor vehicles are increasingly zero emissions."

The roll-out of Gulcs across the capital is a joint initiative between Transport for London (TfL), the Greater London Authority (GLA) and London Councils.

TfL's head of transport strategy Christina Calderato said: "It is great news Hackney is using the Go Ultra Low City scheme funding to increase the number of places to power up and harnessing innovative lamppost charging technology to do so."

Residents who want to suggest locations for the new lamppost chargers can contact movegreener@hackney.gov.uk.