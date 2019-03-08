Hoxton Docks: Haggerston canalside rooftop venue seeks green light to screen films, show theatre and sell drinks

Neighbours and a secondary school have lodged objections to a canalside venue's bid to hold theatre shows and film screenings and serve alcohol on its roof.

Shiva Ltd wants permission to host up to 200 people at the events at Brunswick and Columbia Wharf in Laburnum Street, Haggerston, until 11pm every night, and 10.30pm Sunday.

The firm also wants to sell alcoholic drinks until half an hour before that.

Official council documents presented to the licensing sub-committee show 20 people have objected to the application, saying it would cause a noise nuisance, while council officers say they've already received several complaints about noise emanating from the premises in the last eight months.

Shiva Ltd declined to comment when approached by the Gazette, but two neighbours have written in support of the application.

However, the nearby Bridge Academy was less impressed, saying the proposed starting hours of 3pm on school days "would compromise the safety of children by having a licensed premises adjacent to the school".

Submitting objections to the licensing department, one person said: "This is a residential area and I do not want to be disturbed or exposed to the noise and activity that is entailed with a rooftop cinema, music and drinking."

Another person claimed previous events at the venue had been understaffed, and complained of "minicab engines running all night, fights, broken bottles and drunks defecating on our properties".

The venue is marketed online at Appear Here as Hoxton Docks, where prices to hire it out start at £7,000.

It states that although the owners do not have an alcohol licence they can apply for a temporary events notice.

Two people wrote in support of the application, with one resident from Basin Mill Appartments saying "it would be great to have in the area".

A second person pledged support saying: "When they are able to open up their property for cultural events like this it's really great.

"I love being invited in and it's such a benefit to the neighbourhood.

"I've not had any reason to complain about their events in the past and I don't see any reason to oppose this.

"The most disruption we've had in the area was from the squatters in Haggerston Baths, the children leaving the local school shouting, screaming, fighting and throwing litter, as well as the fact Swimmers Lane has become rife with drug dealing."