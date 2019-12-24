Search

Illustrator's map of Hackney symbolising tree-planting pledge features on council's Christmas cards

PUBLISHED: 10:33 24 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:33 24 December 2019

Mayor Phil Glanville and deputy mayor Anntoinette Bramble write 500 Christmas cards for the people of Hackney.

Mayor Phil Glanville and deputy mayor Anntoinette Bramble write 500 Christmas cards for the people of Hackney.

Archant

An illustrated map of Hackney features on Christmas cards sent by the council to all of its looked after children.

The map of Hackney by Olivia Brotheridge.The map of Hackney by Olivia Brotheridge.

Mayor Phil Glanville and deputy mayor Anntoinette Bramble penned the messages to 500 youngsters this week.

The cards, designed by illustrator Olivia Brotheridge, feature the borough's iconic landmarks among trees - a symbol of the town hall's trailblazing initiative to plant 30,000 trees across its parks and green spaces, and another 5,000 on its streets. The map is also being used on social media and across the council's street branding.

The card and envelope are printed on FSC certified sustainable paper stock.

You may also want to watch:

Olivia is a map specialist, adding Hackney to a portfolio that includes London, UK, and the world. Inspired by the emotional connection that people have with a place, she said: "I hope people will see the landmarks and think of the memories they have connected with those locations. I lived in Hackney for five years, so I have memories woven into this map."

Olivia's illustrations start life as a pencil sketch, before being scanned and coloured on an iPad. The final piece is then turned into a vector image for large-scale printing. A summer version is also on its way.

Last week Hackney Council announced it would be planting 6,500 trees and shrubs on Hackney Marshes.

Locals will be invited to help plant the woodland with voluntary group Tree Musketeers. The project is part of a wider effort to plant more than 20,000 trees on the marshes and other green spaces.

Click here for Olivia's online shop.

