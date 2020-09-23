Stock Newington butcher highlights importance of high welfare meat in Farms not Factories video
PUBLISHED: 14:20 23 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:20 23 September 2020
An ethical butcher in Stoke Newington has taken part in a video for Farms Not Factories to highlight the importance of buying high welfare meat.
Meat N16 Butcher and Delicatessen, in Church Street, gets most of its pork from Plantation Pigs in West Sussex where the pigs are free to roam on the South Downs.
During lockdown the butcher set up a delivery and prepaid service to cope with the surge in demand.
Director Paul Grout said generosity from customers “has been humbling”.
“In this current social situation, it seems more people have become interested in buying better quality produce from local and ethical resources, rather than low quality produce such as factory farmed meat which may appear cheap but costs in other ways.”
“Hopefully this temporary change in shopping habits becomes a more permanent fixture as normal life returns and people will remember local producers who have helped to feed everyone throughout this crisis”.
