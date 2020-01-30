Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Build Up Hackney helps young people make 'Netageddon' in Homerton Grove Adventure Playground

PUBLISHED: 09:56 30 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:06 30 January 2020

Phil Glanville joined young people to cut the ribbon to officially open Netageddon. Picture: Build Up

Phil Glanville joined young people to cut the ribbon to officially open Netageddon. Picture: Build Up

Build Up

Youngsters have designed and built a new play structure at Homerton Grove Adventure Playground and nicknamed it 'Netageddon'.

Build Up helped young people build Netageddon in Homerton Grove Adventure Playgrond. Picture: Build UpBuild Up helped young people build Netageddon in Homerton Grove Adventure Playgrond. Picture: Build Up

They were helped by the charity Build Up, which runs free construction projects across London for young people.

The children worked hard on dark evenings after school to construct the play equipment which includes a low and high scrambling net, swings, and a hammock.

One of them, Archie, 10, found that lifting heavy poles had given him confidence, and he now knows that "if you have a group of people you can face any obstacle".

Fern, 16, said it had taught the group how to work properly as a team. "It's not that we weren't a team before and we weren't close before," she said. "I think it's just this really brought us together."

Build Up helped young people build Netageddon in Homerton Grove Adventure Playgrond. Picture: Build UpBuild Up helped young people build Netageddon in Homerton Grove Adventure Playgrond. Picture: Build Up

Mayor of Hackney Phil Glanville joined the young people to cut the ribbon and present them with certificates of achievement.

He said: "'There are lots of things that council does that are really important, keeping children safe, providing good schools and youth centres. But actually, if you don't have the opportunities to grow up and feel your neighbourhood is somewhere where you can play, explore, have adventures, meet your friends, and feel a sense of ownership of where you live, then to me that's all for naught and Hackney ceases to be a special place.

"So adventure playgrounds and then expanding play out into our neighbourhoods is something that we want to do as part of our Child Friendly borough work. And what I'm really pleased about is the movement that Build Up, Hackney Play and some of the people in our community have started, that is now getting the Mayor of London's attention."

Young people worked in the dark after school to build Netageddon in Homerton Grove Adventure Playgrond. Picture: Build UpYoung people worked in the dark after school to build Netageddon in Homerton Grove Adventure Playgrond. Picture: Build Up

You may also want to watch:

Build Up helped young people build Netageddon in Homerton Grove Adventure Playgrond. Picture: Build UpBuild Up helped young people build Netageddon in Homerton Grove Adventure Playgrond. Picture: Build Up

Most Read

What would you like to see built at the Hackney Central Tesco site? Morning Lane People’s Space campaigners organise alternative consultation

People from the Morning Lane People's Space campaign outside Tesco, which they would like to see redeveloped to include more social housing. Picture: Adam Forman

‘You are not in trouble’: Police reach out to mother of newborn baby left abandoned on a Dalston doorstep

The baby has been named Edward by hospital staff, after the member of public who found him. Picture: Met Police

Jailed: David Ihenagwa sold sleeping pills and painkillers to drug dealers from his mother’s London Fields pharmacy

Norlington Pharmacy in Broadway Market

John Howard Centre escape: Police warn the public to dial 999 if they spot tattooed absconder

Ayanda Mpontshane, 24, who absconded from the John Howard Centre. Picture: Met Police

Jailed: Discharged army officer Roland Lamin groomed underage girls on Snapchat

Roland Lamin

Most Read

What would you like to see built at the Hackney Central Tesco site? Morning Lane People’s Space campaigners organise alternative consultation

People from the Morning Lane People's Space campaign outside Tesco, which they would like to see redeveloped to include more social housing. Picture: Adam Forman

‘You are not in trouble’: Police reach out to mother of newborn baby left abandoned on a Dalston doorstep

The baby has been named Edward by hospital staff, after the member of public who found him. Picture: Met Police

Jailed: David Ihenagwa sold sleeping pills and painkillers to drug dealers from his mother’s London Fields pharmacy

Norlington Pharmacy in Broadway Market

John Howard Centre escape: Police warn the public to dial 999 if they spot tattooed absconder

Ayanda Mpontshane, 24, who absconded from the John Howard Centre. Picture: Met Police

Jailed: Discharged army officer Roland Lamin groomed underage girls on Snapchat

Roland Lamin

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Spurs defender Carter-Vickers joins Luton Town on loan

Cameron Carter-Vickers during his loan spell at Stoke City (Pic: Mike Egerton/PA)

Spurs youngster Walker-Peters joins Southampton on loan

Newcastle United's Matt Ritchie (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Kyle Walker-Peters battle for the ball

Arsenal Women into Continental Cup final

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema fires home (pic Tess Derry/PA)

Hackney councillor Aron Klein under investigation as homophobic taunts continue

Cllr Aron Klein. Picture: Polly Hancock

Sporting Club de Mundial set for Jack Walpole Cup clash

The Sporting Club de Mundial players. Picture: James Starkey
Drive 24