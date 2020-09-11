Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Nominations now open for Hackney Design Awards

PUBLISHED: 12:47 11 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:47 11 September 2020

Hackney Town Hall was one of the previous winners of the Hackney Design Awards. Picture: Hackney Council

Hackney Town Hall was one of the previous winners of the Hackney Design Awards. Picture: Hackney Council

Hackney Council

Nominations are now open for the best new buildings and public spaces in Hackney.

The council’s 2020 Hackney Design Awards were launched in 2004 to celebrate the best of the borough’s architecture and design.

New buildings, extensions, restorations, public space and landscaping projects in streets and parks can all be nominated if they inspire and impress residents, and demonstrate clear innovation in sustainability, inclusivity and heritage.

The council’s Planning Chief Cllr Guy Nicholson said: “The long-running Hackney Design Awards are an established part of the council calendar, which celebrate the very best of design in Hackney’s built environment. This year is no exception, and despite the ongoing situation with coronavirus, which has seen many construction projects halted or delayed, Hackney has still seen a number of great projects delivered.

A new category, the Young People’s Choice Award, has also been added recognising new developments which have enhanced the life of young people.

You may also want to watch:

Previous winners of the design award include the Black Stone House, near Clissold Park, which was once a run-down workshop and Hackney Town Hall.

Nominations will be short-listed and judged by an independent panel of architects and urban design experts, and the awards will be announced later this year.

Buildings and projects nominated for the awards must have been completed in the last two years.

Nominations close on September 29.

For more information and to make a nomination visit hackney.gov.uk/designawards, email designawards@hackney.gov.uk or call 020 8356 8106

To check out previous winners click here

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Stamford Hill faces local lockdown if cases continue to ‘rapidly rise’

Sandra Husbands. Picture: Hackney Council

The long shadow of coronavirus: Hackney Downs woman, 32, unable to walk five months on

Long covid patient, Francesca Locastro

Hackney Down residents praise introduction of low traffic neighbourhood

Traffic-filter in Barnabas Road. Traffic filters, School Streets and Bus Gates are some of the measures being introduced by Hackney Council to create low-traffic neighbourhoods and reduce pollution. Picture: Hackney Council

Manor House stabbing: Car ‘brushes past’ police officer at scene of knife attack

Manor House tube station in Green Lanes. Picture: Google

Man charged after Mare Street incident

A man was charged after an incident in Mare Street. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Stamford Hill faces local lockdown if cases continue to ‘rapidly rise’

Sandra Husbands. Picture: Hackney Council

The long shadow of coronavirus: Hackney Downs woman, 32, unable to walk five months on

Long covid patient, Francesca Locastro

Hackney Down residents praise introduction of low traffic neighbourhood

Traffic-filter in Barnabas Road. Traffic filters, School Streets and Bus Gates are some of the measures being introduced by Hackney Council to create low-traffic neighbourhoods and reduce pollution. Picture: Hackney Council

Manor House stabbing: Car ‘brushes past’ police officer at scene of knife attack

Manor House tube station in Green Lanes. Picture: Google

Man charged after Mare Street incident

A man was charged after an incident in Mare Street. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Nominations now open for Hackney Design Awards

Hackney Town Hall was one of the previous winners of the Hackney Design Awards. Picture: Hackney Council

Hackney Covid testing sites now open to walk-ins

Hackney coronavirus testing centres are now open to walk-ins. Picture: PA/Andrew Milligan

Plans to fell Hackney’s Happy Man tree reapproved

Campaigners hoping to save the 150-year-old London Plane tree that stands outside the former Happy Man pub on Woodberry Grove N4, near the junction with Seven Sisters Road. Picture: Polly Hancock

The long shadow of coronavirus: Hackney Downs woman, 32, unable to walk five months on

Long covid patient, Francesca Locastro

Martin Andersson feels he is still some way off establishing himself for Middlesex

Middlesex's Martin Andersson bats against Lancashire