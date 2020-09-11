Nominations now open for Hackney Design Awards

Hackney Town Hall was one of the previous winners of the Hackney Design Awards. Picture: Hackney Council Hackney Council

Nominations are now open for the best new buildings and public spaces in Hackney.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The council’s 2020 Hackney Design Awards were launched in 2004 to celebrate the best of the borough’s architecture and design.

New buildings, extensions, restorations, public space and landscaping projects in streets and parks can all be nominated if they inspire and impress residents, and demonstrate clear innovation in sustainability, inclusivity and heritage.

The council’s Planning Chief Cllr Guy Nicholson said: “The long-running Hackney Design Awards are an established part of the council calendar, which celebrate the very best of design in Hackney’s built environment. This year is no exception, and despite the ongoing situation with coronavirus, which has seen many construction projects halted or delayed, Hackney has still seen a number of great projects delivered.

A new category, the Young People’s Choice Award, has also been added recognising new developments which have enhanced the life of young people.

You may also want to watch:

Previous winners of the design award include the Black Stone House, near Clissold Park, which was once a run-down workshop and Hackney Town Hall.

Nominations will be short-listed and judged by an independent panel of architects and urban design experts, and the awards will be announced later this year.

Buildings and projects nominated for the awards must have been completed in the last two years.

Nominations close on September 29.

For more information and to make a nomination visit hackney.gov.uk/designawards, email designawards@hackney.gov.uk or call 020 8356 8106

To check out previous winners click here