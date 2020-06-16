Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More
Video

Petition calls for traffic-free routes around Hackney

PUBLISHED: 15:57 16 June 2020

Broadway Market, before and after the street was closed. Picture: Brian Jones

Broadway Market, before and after the street was closed. Picture: Brian Jones

Archant

A petition to create traffic-free routes across Hackney has reached 800 signatures.

Broadway Market after it was closed to traffic. Picture: Brenda PuechBroadway Market after it was closed to traffic. Picture: Brenda Puech

Hackney Living Streets, a charity which works to improve walking routes, started the petition to call for traffic-free zones and the closure of residential streets, except for access, around the borough.

It was set up following the closure of Broadway Market to through-traffic, which was brought in to allow for better social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The petition says: “As we come out of the pandemic we want Hackney to be a place where more space is provided on all streets for safe walking and cycling, where children can play outside free from fear of traffic and pollution, local streets are filtered for buses and access only, and there is more space for trees and planting.”

READ MORE: Hackney group calls for fast action to encourage walking and cycling as lockdown eases

READ MORE: Plans to transform Green Lanes with segregated cycle track revealed by Hackney Council

Barnabas Road, Ashenden Road, Meeson Street, Gore Road and Ufton Road have already been temporarily shut under Experimental Traffic Orders.

Broadway Market before it was closed to traffic. Picture: Brenda PuechBroadway Market before it was closed to traffic. Picture: Brenda Puech

Hackney Living Streets’ coordinator Brenda Puech said: “[Broadway Market] has become a wonderful street, people love it.

“It’s so much better from a pandemic point of view, but also generally. It’s a much better, more pleasant environment for pedestrians and cyclists.”

She highlighted that similar measures have been implemented elsewhere, such as the Mini-Holland funding programmes in Waltham Forest, Enfield and Kingston.

Hackney Living Streets hope at least 1,000 people sign the petition.

Broadway Market after the street was closed. Picture: Brian JonesBroadway Market after the street was closed. Picture: Brian Jones

Cllr Jon Burke, Hackney Council cabinet for energy, waste, transport and public realm, pointed out 11 roads have already been shut and a further 40 primary school streets will be closed by September.

“We are under no illusions about the scale of intervention required to protect people who are walking and cycling more and minimise the secondary impacts of coronavirus on air quality in Hackney,” he said.

“While we already have one of the most ambitious transport strategies in the country towards walking and cycling, we are working at pace on an emergency transport plan - informed by recent Department for Transport and Transport for London guidance - to ensure Hackney’s streets are fit for the post-lockdown world.”

View the petition at https://tinyurl.com/y7k8xnv7

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘It’s been a great day for business’: Hackney shops reopen after coronavirus lockdown

Shoppers queue outside Primark in the Narrow Way as non-essential shops open to the public after weeks of coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Andy Commons

CCTV appeal following sexual assault on 243 bus in Stoke Newington

The man police want to speak to. Picture: Met Police

Workers raise awareness about Covid-19 in Dalston

Workers from SWIM enterprises offered advice about Covid-19 and protective gear on June 15. Picture: SWIM

Second man arrested in connection with Hackney shooting

Police have named Oluwamayowa Adeymi, known as Samson, as the victim of a fatal shooting in Hackney on June 5. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Gang members jailed

Most Read

‘It’s been a great day for business’: Hackney shops reopen after coronavirus lockdown

Shoppers queue outside Primark in the Narrow Way as non-essential shops open to the public after weeks of coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Andy Commons

CCTV appeal following sexual assault on 243 bus in Stoke Newington

The man police want to speak to. Picture: Met Police

Workers raise awareness about Covid-19 in Dalston

Workers from SWIM enterprises offered advice about Covid-19 and protective gear on June 15. Picture: SWIM

Second man arrested in connection with Hackney shooting

Police have named Oluwamayowa Adeymi, known as Samson, as the victim of a fatal shooting in Hackney on June 5. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Gang members jailed

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Guardiola ‘a great influence’ for Arsenal’s Arteta

Mikel Arteta (left) and Pep Guardiola while working together at Manchester City

Player of season award for Arsenal’s Stenson

Fran Stenson of Arsenal during Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women, Friendly Match Football at Meadow Park on 25th August 2019

Premier League asked to auction shirts for anti-racism campaign

Detail of the No Room for Racism logo on the matchday ball ahead of a Premier League match

Petition calls for traffic-free routes around Hackney

Broadway Market, before and after the street was closed. Picture: Brian Jones

Hackney, Camden and Islington men charged with murder following fatal stabbing

Jemal Ebrahim, 23, was stabbed. Picture: Met Police
Drive 24