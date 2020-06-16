Video

Petition calls for traffic-free routes around Hackney

Broadway Market, before and after the street was closed. Picture: Brian Jones Archant

A petition to create traffic-free routes across Hackney has reached 800 signatures.

Broadway Market after it was closed to traffic. Picture: Brenda Puech Broadway Market after it was closed to traffic. Picture: Brenda Puech

Hackney Living Streets, a charity which works to improve walking routes, started the petition to call for traffic-free zones and the closure of residential streets, except for access, around the borough.

It was set up following the closure of Broadway Market to through-traffic, which was brought in to allow for better social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The petition says: “As we come out of the pandemic we want Hackney to be a place where more space is provided on all streets for safe walking and cycling, where children can play outside free from fear of traffic and pollution, local streets are filtered for buses and access only, and there is more space for trees and planting.”

Barnabas Road, Ashenden Road, Meeson Street, Gore Road and Ufton Road have already been temporarily shut under Experimental Traffic Orders.

Broadway Market before it was closed to traffic. Picture: Brenda Puech Broadway Market before it was closed to traffic. Picture: Brenda Puech

Hackney Living Streets’ coordinator Brenda Puech said: “[Broadway Market] has become a wonderful street, people love it.

“It’s so much better from a pandemic point of view, but also generally. It’s a much better, more pleasant environment for pedestrians and cyclists.”

She highlighted that similar measures have been implemented elsewhere, such as the Mini-Holland funding programmes in Waltham Forest, Enfield and Kingston.

Hackney Living Streets hope at least 1,000 people sign the petition.

Broadway Market after the street was closed. Picture: Brian Jones Broadway Market after the street was closed. Picture: Brian Jones

Cllr Jon Burke, Hackney Council cabinet for energy, waste, transport and public realm, pointed out 11 roads have already been shut and a further 40 primary school streets will be closed by September.

“We are under no illusions about the scale of intervention required to protect people who are walking and cycling more and minimise the secondary impacts of coronavirus on air quality in Hackney,” he said.

“While we already have one of the most ambitious transport strategies in the country towards walking and cycling, we are working at pace on an emergency transport plan - informed by recent Department for Transport and Transport for London guidance - to ensure Hackney’s streets are fit for the post-lockdown world.”

View the petition at https://tinyurl.com/y7k8xnv7