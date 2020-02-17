Project aims to make Broadway Market 'most sustainable street in the UK'

Charlie Rudkin on a canal litter pick. Archant

An ambitious project has been launched aiming to make Broadway Market the most sustainable street in the UK.

Project Broadway is the idea of Charlie Rudkin, the founder of sustainability consultancy firm Urthly. She and a community of businesses on the street plan to halve the waste going to landfill and minimise or end single-use items.

The aim is to reduce emissions in the street by 15% in the project's first year but first the group needs to raise £77,000 to pay for the project, which is backed by Hackney Council, the Canal and River Trust and the mayor of London.

A fundraiser launched on crowdfunding platform Spacehive states the money will be spent on carbon accounting, a bubble barrier to catch the plastic waste and stop it making its way to the Thames and a new website, among other things.

"I want to work with each business on the street and do the carbon accounting for each one and then work backwards from that," said Charlie. "I want to reduce emissions for each business by 15% in the first year.

"I'll also be working with the council and implement lots of things for market traders.

"The bubble barrier would be a massive game changer. It is estimated that 75% of the plastic pollution that enters our oceans does so via our canals and rivers."

The level of pollution is so high in Regent's Canal Charlie has managed to fill a bin bag of plastic pollution in less than 20 minutes.

"I pick up litter on the canal and go back the next day and it's like I was never there," she said. "I want to halve the waste used in Broadway Market in a year."

The plastic collected from the canal will be recycled and repurposed into creative tiles and furniture to be resold to the community, reducing the waste and also helping to fund the maintenance of the bubble barrier.

Project Broadway also hopes to create a green circular economy with a waste station which will also have a reuse and refill section so locals and businesses can reuse boxes, refill cleaning products and compost.

Charlie is also hoping to create a free online platform to be used as a guide so other businesses, streets and communities can become more sustainable.

