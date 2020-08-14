Residents to have their say on Hackney council’s plans for a greener borough

Traffic in Nevill Road where through-traffic closures are set to be implemented. Picture: Hackney Council Hackney Council

Residents are invited to have their say on Hackney Council’s “radical” transport plans.

In a bid to reclaim Hackney’s roads and rebuild a greener Hackney post-lockdown the council is working on a wide-ranging plan to support people to walk, cycle and shop locally.

Environment Chief Cllr Jon Burke said: ““We were already faced with a road safety and air quality crisis in Hackney before the coronavirus pandemic struck, with one of the highest pedestrian and cyclist casualty rates in London and the country’s sixth highest mortality rate from air pollution.”

“We now have a unique opportunity to secure the benefits we saw during lockdown for future generations and rebuild a greener Hackney by reclaiming our neighbourhoods for people, not cars.”

Measures already announced include 40 new school streets and over 20 traffic filters to reduce pollution in the borough and help children get to school more safely.

Locals can share their thoughts online at www,news.hackney.gov.uk/rebuilding-a-greener-hackney/ or in writing.