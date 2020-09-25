Traffic filter vandals graffiti over road closure signs in Hackney
PUBLISHED: 11:22 25 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:23 25 September 2020
Tony Emberson
Traffic filter vandals “with zero-respect” have defaced planters and bollards in Hackney.
The filters have been placed on streets across the borough in order to prevent motor vehicles from passing through as part of a controversial road closure scheme which has led to mixed responses from residents and protests on September 19.
Planter boxes sprayed with frowning cartoon faces and the words “get Boris out” were seen by resident Tony Emberson on September 22 at Shepherdess Walk. He reported the graffiti and it’s swift clean up later the same day, calling it “radical stuff”.
“The road closure brigade has gone from protest to vandalism. I’m no Tory, but this looks awful. People have lost their faith in the system,” he said.
Another incident of vandalism occurred on September 24 as reported by Hackney Downs LTN, which stands for low traffic neighbourhood. The group consists of residents supporting the introduction of a new low traffic neighbourhood in the Brooke and Evering Roads area.
Environment chief Cllr Jon Burke called the vandals thugs, criminals and bullies on twitter.
He told the Gazette: “The people committing this vandalism have zero respect for the Hackney residents who have had to suffer decades of pollution and rat-running.
“We will repair damage as soon as we are aware and will work with the police to prosecute anyone caught committing criminal damage.”
Hackney council have introduced road closure measures and created three new low traffic neighbourhoods in Hoxton West, Hackney Downs and the area between London Fields and Kingsland Road, in order to make streets safer and encourage cycling and walking as lockdown eases and public transport remains low.
The council hopes its “radical” measures, which include blocking about 20 roads to through traffic and restricting 40 or more school streets, will decrease air pollution as well and help reduce CO2 emissions.
As the measures are being rolled out under experimental traffic orders (ETOs) resdeints can share their thoughts on the measures up to six months after they have been implemented.
Residents can have their say online at rebuildingagreenerhackney.commonplace.is
Police have been contacted for comment.
