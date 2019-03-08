Search

Sakari Mannisto's Birch Festival brings live music, circus and magic to St Mary's Secret Garden

PUBLISHED: 14:07 04 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:07 04 October 2019

St Mary's Secret Garden, Hoxton.

St Mary's Secret Garden, Hoxton.

A free festival of live music, circus and magic takes place in St Mary's Secret Garden today.

Circus artist Sakari Mannisto is bringing Birch Festival to the community garden in Pearson Street, Hoxton from 2.30pm to 7.30pm.

He was inspired to start a festival in the UK where he now lives, thanks to the memory of performers coming to his school in a small village in Finland.

"There were only 100 kids in the school, but performing groups would often come in and perform," he said. "I'm not sure who paid for these artists to come into such a rural place, but we were exposed to some great, sometimes quite bonkers shows - from Russia there was traditional dance, someone playing a saw and circus.

"One called Gommi and Pommi was basically grown men in animal suits singing songs with an accordion and a banjo. It was amazing, and I was inspired by all these wild acts. I feel that there is a tacit need for performing arts, and I think it is a healthy thing for people to gather around."

Hackney Council announces new dockless bike partnerships as London-wide byelaw edges closer

Uber launched electric Jump bikes in London earlier this year. Picture: Uber

TfL told Overground services in Hackney ‘must improve’ after delays, cancellations and trains skipping stations

Commuters left waiting as trains cancelled at Hackney Central overground station. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

Met strikes off ‘predatory’ Stoke Newington cop after he ‘kissed’ a drug dealer he arrested

Stoke Newington Police Station:Picture Ken Mears

CCTV shows customer and Upper Clapton shopkeeper scuffle moments before stabbing

The customer and shopkeeper scuffling in Star Market moments before the stabbing.

Met Police investigate claims officer ‘assaulted’ champion boxer at Hackney Carnival

Jason Matthews in 2015 and, right, Jason being searched by a police officer at Hackney Carnival. Police are investigating claims he was assaulted by the same officer. Pictures: Archant/Darren Ashwood

