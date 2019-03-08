Search

Electric vehicle 'simple sockets' lead to parking confusion in Newington Green

PUBLISHED: 07:59 07 August 2019 | UPDATED: 07:59 07 August 2019

Simple socket EV charging points in Hackney. Picture: Roy Chacko

New electric vehicle (EV) charging points in Newington Green are causing problems, because anyone can park next to them.

There are 50 "Simple Socket" charging points across Hackney, which allows an EV to be charged directly into a connected lamppost.

But the installation of the new charging points last month had a mixed reaction from EV owners.

Geoff Pugh said: "This is great news for locals, less pollution and more people are able to use electric vehicles, unfortunately any resident can park there, blocking the charge point for EV. Would it not make sense to mark the bays EV only?"

The council said it was considering the idea.

Sarah, who also owns an EV on Springdale Road, said she is just happy that they've been installed at all. She said: "It's fantastic they've put the infrastructure in to tackle climate change."

The council is also considering a wider rollout of simple sockets across the borough.

