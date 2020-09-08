Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Solar panel scheme launched in Hackney to tackle climate change

PUBLISHED: 17:16 08 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:16 08 September 2020

Mayor Phil Glanville and environment chief Cllr Jon Burke.

Mayor Phil Glanville and environment chief Cllr Jon Burke.

Archant

Power-generating solar panels have just been installed at the West Reservoir water sports centre in Woodberry Down in a bid to tackle climate change.

The New Hackney Light and Power solar panel scheme was recently launched by the council as part of its commitment to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2040, as well as a 45% reduction on 2010 levels by 2030.

The West Reservoir Centre will now be able to generate all its power from solar panels secured to its roof and, any excess power will be fed back into the power grid helping to generate local, renewable energy.

The scheme, led by Hackney Light and Power, the council’s publicly-owned renewable energy services company, is being rolled out to nine other council-owned buildings, including London Fields Lido.

The council says its plans could generate up to 1 Megawatts of clean energy.

READ MORE: Hackney Light and Power: Council unveils new publicly-owned energy company

You may also want to watch:

Environment Chief Cllr Jon Burke, said: “In our 2018 Manifesto, we committed to deliver a publicly-owned clean energy company, Hackney Light and Power; and in 2019, we declared a climate emergency and committed to doing everything within our power to rapidly reduce the council’s carbon emissions in-line with the most stretching science-based targets of the United Nations.”

Hackney Council is also exploring whether solar panels could be used on council homes and estates to generate clean energy.

READ MORE: Hackney Down residents praise introduction of low traffic neighbourhood

In addition, Hackney Light and Power are offering free thermal insulation measures and are trialling low-carbon heat in thousands of homes across the borough, using technologies like heat pumps and hydrogen boilers.

Cllr Burke said: “I am delighted that Hackney Light and Power’s first solar power installation is already helping to decentralise the energy system and displace carbon-intensive electricity from the grid as part of our radical proposals to rebuild a greener Hackney in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re now working hard on the delivery of Hackney Light and Power’s next solar and energy infrastructure projects, which are not only generating clean power but also high-skilled employment at a time of real economic uncertainty.”

Hackney Council also participates in Solar Together, led by the Greater London Authority, which offers competitive priced solar panels to private homeowners and business.

Visit www.hackney.gov.uk/hackney-light-and-power for more information.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Stamford Hill faces local lockdown if cases continue to ‘rapidly rise’

Sandra Husbands. Picture: Hackney Council

Hackney Down residents praise introduction of low traffic neighbourhood

Traffic-filter in Barnabas Road. Traffic filters, School Streets and Bus Gates are some of the measures being introduced by Hackney Council to create low-traffic neighbourhoods and reduce pollution. Picture: Hackney Council

Man charged after Mare Street incident

A man was charged after an incident in Mare Street. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Coronavirus: Cases shoot up in Hackney with 51 new Covid-19 infections in two weeks - the highest in London

Sandra Husbands speaking at the Hackney Council health scrutiny meeting

Failing Stamford Hill school doesn’t let pupils take GCSEs because teachers ‘can’t censor the exam papers’

Bnois Jerusalem Girls' School. Picture: Google Street View

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Stamford Hill faces local lockdown if cases continue to ‘rapidly rise’

Sandra Husbands. Picture: Hackney Council

Hackney Down residents praise introduction of low traffic neighbourhood

Traffic-filter in Barnabas Road. Traffic filters, School Streets and Bus Gates are some of the measures being introduced by Hackney Council to create low-traffic neighbourhoods and reduce pollution. Picture: Hackney Council

Man charged after Mare Street incident

A man was charged after an incident in Mare Street. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Coronavirus: Cases shoot up in Hackney with 51 new Covid-19 infections in two weeks - the highest in London

Sandra Husbands speaking at the Hackney Council health scrutiny meeting

Failing Stamford Hill school doesn’t let pupils take GCSEs because teachers ‘can’t censor the exam papers’

Bnois Jerusalem Girls' School. Picture: Google Street View

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Arsenal trio receive England training camp call-up

Jordan Nobbs of Arsenal during Arsenal Women vs West Ham United Women, Barclays FA Women's Super League Football at Meadow Park on 8th September 2019

Essex bag Bob Willis Trophy final spot with Middlesex victory

Sam Cook of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Lewis Gregory during Somerset CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cooper Associates County Ground on 24th September 2019

Beard topples Middlesex to put Essex on track for final

Essex's Aaron Beard bowls during day two of the Bob Willis Trophy match at 1st Central County Ground, Hove.

Solar panel scheme launched in Hackney to tackle climate change

Mayor Phil Glanville and environment chief Cllr Jon Burke.

“True gentleman” who ran the Hackney Gazette dies aged 95

Former managing Director of the Hackney Gazette John Bernard Potter, who's family-run business Potters Press owned the newspaper as well as other titles until the 1990s. Picture: Courtesy of the Potter Family