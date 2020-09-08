Solar panel scheme launched in Hackney to tackle climate change

Power-generating solar panels have just been installed at the West Reservoir water sports centre in Woodberry Down in a bid to tackle climate change.

The New Hackney Light and Power solar panel scheme was recently launched by the council as part of its commitment to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2040, as well as a 45% reduction on 2010 levels by 2030.

The West Reservoir Centre will now be able to generate all its power from solar panels secured to its roof and, any excess power will be fed back into the power grid helping to generate local, renewable energy.

The scheme, led by Hackney Light and Power, the council’s publicly-owned renewable energy services company, is being rolled out to nine other council-owned buildings, including London Fields Lido.

The council says its plans could generate up to 1 Megawatts of clean energy.

Environment Chief Cllr Jon Burke, said: “In our 2018 Manifesto, we committed to deliver a publicly-owned clean energy company, Hackney Light and Power; and in 2019, we declared a climate emergency and committed to doing everything within our power to rapidly reduce the council’s carbon emissions in-line with the most stretching science-based targets of the United Nations.”

Hackney Council is also exploring whether solar panels could be used on council homes and estates to generate clean energy.

In addition, Hackney Light and Power are offering free thermal insulation measures and are trialling low-carbon heat in thousands of homes across the borough, using technologies like heat pumps and hydrogen boilers.

Cllr Burke said: “I am delighted that Hackney Light and Power’s first solar power installation is already helping to decentralise the energy system and displace carbon-intensive electricity from the grid as part of our radical proposals to rebuild a greener Hackney in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re now working hard on the delivery of Hackney Light and Power’s next solar and energy infrastructure projects, which are not only generating clean power but also high-skilled employment at a time of real economic uncertainty.”

Hackney Council also participates in Solar Together, led by the Greater London Authority, which offers competitive priced solar panels to private homeowners and business.

Visit www.hackney.gov.uk/hackney-light-and-power for more information.