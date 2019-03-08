Search

Springfield Park's £4m revamp will deliver a new events space and work units

PUBLISHED: 16:39 02 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:39 02 October 2019

Springfield Park is getting a 3.3m makeover.

Springfield Park is getting a 3.3m makeover.

Work has begun on a £4m revamp to improve Springfield Park.

Springfield Park. Photo: Hackney CouncilSpringfield Park. Photo: Hackney Council

The project will see the historic Springfield House restored, a new playground, improvements to existing play facilities, a new community and events space, the creation of workspace in the park's old stable block and improved landscaping.

The restoration project is funded by a £3.3m grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, £20,000 from the Historic Houses Foundation, £250,000 from the London Marathon Charitable Trust and £725,000 from Hackney Council.

A key element of the plan is to replace the derelict glass houses with a new community and events space, which will host birthday parties, events and weddings. Income generated from this and the workspace will be reinvested back into maintaining the park.

Work is expected to be completed within a year.

Springfield Park opened as a public park in 1905, and was formed from the grounds of three private houses.

