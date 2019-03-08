Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Stoke Newington road closures: Parents who support banning rat-run traffic hold counter-demo as CleanAir4Schools stage another march

PUBLISHED: 14:02 26 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:20 26 April 2019

Campaigners in Brighton Road. Picture: Anna Williams

Campaigners in Brighton Road. Picture: Anna Williams

Archant

Disgruntled families living in Stoke Newington fear their voices supporting proposed road closures are being drowned out. Neighbours of all ages, and their pets, took to the streets on Tuesday to support Hackney Council’s plans to shut roads around Walford Road to rat-run traffic to improve air quality.

But this afternoon, in a counter-demonstration, campaigners on the other side of the fence will assemble under the banner of “CleanAir4Schools” to argue the proposals will only push pollution and traffic onto Church Street and Albion Road – where their kids go to school.

As the back and forth rumbles on, mum of two young children Anna Williams stressed the pressing need for the road closures.

Of Brighton Road, she said: “We have hundreds of babies, pregnant women and local residents all affected by rising pollution levels.”

Referring to the high-profile PR campaign run by the “CleanAir4Schools” group, she added: “Half the residents in our area are in social housing and their voices aren't being heard. We've had enough.

“We don't want the council to 'press pause' [a slogan adopted by CleanAir4Schools] – that will only stop progress on all of the changes the borough needs like improved cycling and reduced car use.

You may also want to watch:

“If it's paused we're worried we'll disappear off the agenda and be left to live in these unsustainable conditions on our streets.

“It's only a matter of time before there's a fatal accident from all the traffic and dangerous driving.”

Hackney Council is due to hold a public survey on the plans, providing it is passed by cabinet later this month.

Jonny Fort, of Brighton Road, said: “For two years residents have been promised action from Hackney Council.

“There can be no more pauses, no more endless consultations.

“Local parents can't wait any longer.”

Earlier this month Hackney Council shot down claims by CleanAir4Schools that air quality tests conducted by climate experts around Stoke Newington schools were “not fit for purpose”. The resulting row was extremely involved.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Teenager in hospital after stabbing in Well Street, South Hackney

The teen was found with knife wounds in Well Street.

Two stabbed in Stoke Newington attack

Police at the scene in Arcola Street. Picture: @999London

Hackney Wick Woodland raves: Mixed response to council plans to fine partygoers after years of complaints

A rave in Hackney Wick woodland organised by Keep On Going

Stoke Newington stabbing: Nine people released in Steve Brown murder investigation

Steve with his family in London earllier this year.

Boaters to launch community patrols of River Lea towpath after spike in violent robberies

A file image of the River Lea, near the towpath where robberies are on the increase. Picture: Dan Atrill/Flickr/Creative Commons licence CC BY 2.0

Most Read

Teenager in hospital after stabbing in Well Street, South Hackney

The teen was found with knife wounds in Well Street.

Two stabbed in Stoke Newington attack

Police at the scene in Arcola Street. Picture: @999London

Hackney Wick Woodland raves: Mixed response to council plans to fine partygoers after years of complaints

A rave in Hackney Wick woodland organised by Keep On Going

Stoke Newington stabbing: Nine people released in Steve Brown murder investigation

Steve with his family in London earllier this year.

Boaters to launch community patrols of River Lea towpath after spike in violent robberies

A file image of the River Lea, near the towpath where robberies are on the increase. Picture: Dan Atrill/Flickr/Creative Commons licence CC BY 2.0

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Spurs set to rest players for clash with Hammers

Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli reacts during the Premier League match against Crystal Palace at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (pic: Nick Potts/PA Images).

Clapton manager Fowell hoping to end reign in style

Clapton manager Jon Fowell celebrates at the final whistle after beating Norwich United in the FA Cup (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

The East London Football Podcast

Joint-Leyton Orient owner Kent Teague amongst the fans during the National League match against Solihull Moors at Damson Park (pic: David Davies/PA Images).

Pochettino warns Tottenham to expect ‘tough derby’ with West Ham before Ajax clash

Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Mathew Ryan (centre) and Tottenham Hotspur's Victor Wanyama battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

Edinburgh: Orient ready for biggest game of the season

Leyton Orient manager Justin Edinburgh salutes the crowd at the final whistle of the National League match at Solihull Moors (pic: David Davies/PA Images).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists