Stoke Newington Low Emission Neighbourhood: £500k air quality scheme announced to tackle pollution in and around Church Street

Children and parents from William Patten Primary Schools march down Church Street in April to protest against road closure plans they said would worsen air quality. Picture: Polly Hancock Archant

Stoke Newington Church Street could end up out of bounds to the worst polluting vehicles as part of a £500,000 project announced today to clean up the air in the north of the borough.

Stoke Newington Church Street. Picture: Ken Mears Stoke Newington Church Street. Picture: Ken Mears

Hackney Council has been given the cash from Sadiq Khan's air quality fund, and is also considering installing electric charging points, a cargo bike hire scheme, and improvements to public spaces to encourage walking and cycling - as well as anti-idling measures at the high street's junction with Church Street.

But the most high-profile aspect of the scheme is likely to be whatever is eventually done to take polluting vehicles off Church Street.

A two-year battle has been raging over the road's air quality, sparked by parents who feared road closures further south would worsen emissions around William Patten Primary School. The actual details of the scheme will be thrashed out during a public consultation over the summer, Hackney said today. It is understood these could include anything from banning lorries to only allowing buses through at certain times.

It was announced in the wake of an event Mr Khan held at the nine-month-old City Fringe Low Emission Neighbourhood (LEN) in Shoreditch, where petrol and diesel vehicles are banned.

Nurull Islam from Mile End Community Project meets Sadiq Khan, who was visiting the City Fringe Low Emissions Neighbourhood. Picture: Roy Chacko Nurull Islam from Mile End Community Project meets Sadiq Khan, who was visiting the City Fringe Low Emissions Neighbourhood. Picture: Roy Chacko

Mr Khan said: "I'm delighted that our air quality fund is helping boroughs clean up some of our most polluted streets, making them safer for pedestrians and cyclists, providing electric vehicle charging points and supporting businesses and residents in adopting cleaner modes of transport."

Hackney's transport and public realm chief Cllr Jon Burke was among those who braved the rain for a walkabout with Mr Khan in Shoreditch this morning.

He applauded the measures to work with the community to deal with the problem.

Sadiq Khan and council environment chiefs Cllr Claudia Webbe (Islington, left) and Cllr Jon Burke (Hackney, in beige) visit the City Fringe Low Emissions Neighbourhood. Picture: Roy Chacko Sadiq Khan and council environment chiefs Cllr Claudia Webbe (Islington, left) and Cllr Jon Burke (Hackney, in beige) visit the City Fringe Low Emissions Neighbourhood. Picture: Roy Chacko

He said: "We're thrilled to have been awarded additional funding to improve air quality in Stoke Newington, where we're going to be making it easier to walk and cycle and, in consultation with local people, investigating how we can restrict polluting vehicles on Church Street."

The £6million funding for more Low Emission Neighbourhoods across London is the final round of the £22m air quality fund spread out over 10 years, which has delivered projects across London and has now supported the creation of nine Low Emission Neighbourhoods and 60 other projects to improve the capital's air quality.

Chair of the London Assembly environment committee Caroline Russell supported the announcement but stressed that this should only be the starting point for new measures.

She said: "The environment committee has repeatedly pushed for more to be done to respond to the air quality crisis and we are encouraged by the wide range of projects being funded in this announcement.

"But we cannot move fast enough or urgently enough to address this pressing issue, and the Mayor needs to continue to ensure his response to this crisis is a top priority."