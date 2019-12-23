Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Community arts group Stour Space given 149-year lease through new Hackney Wick student digs

PUBLISHED: 19:34 23 December 2019 | UPDATED: 19:49 23 December 2019

An artist's impression of The Vogue student digs in Hackney Wick. Picture: F10 Studios

An artist's impression of The Vogue student digs in Hackney Wick. Picture: F10 Studios

Copyright (2019) F10 Studios Ltd, all rights reserved

Planning permission has been granted for an £80million student housing development in Hackney Wick, which guarantees the future of community arts group Stour Space for nearly 150 years.

An artist's impression of The Vogue student digs in Hackney Wick. Picture: F10 StudiosAn artist's impression of The Vogue student digs in Hackney Wick. Picture: F10 Studios

Student accommodation specialist Future Generation received planning consent for The Vogue in Stour Road at a meeting of the London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC) planning committee to build the 330 bedroom complex.

Some 35 per cent of the accommodation will be subject to "affordable rents", while 25pc of its 1,908 sqm commercial space has been secured for Stour Space.

The not-for-profit body will get a 149-year lease on a peppercorn rent, providing it with a stable footing until 2168.

You may also want to watch:

Stour Space, which offers free co-workspaces, affordable studio spaces and a gallery, narrowly avoided closure this year because of a lack of funding, and its future at its Roach Road premises remains uncertain.

The lease will be held by a trust created for the purpose, called the Stour Trust.

Stour Space co-founder Juliet Can said: "We're absolutely delighted that the future of Stour Space has been given the strongest foundation and we can't wait to set up the Stour Trust, with exciting projects in the pipeline.

"It's fantastic that we're going to be surrounded by a vibrant community of young people and we can concentrate on delivering opportunities for the people of Hackney Wick and Fish Island, as well as the wider community, with a sustainable platform through this development."

Most Read

Dalston man Oguzhan Altun charged with Walthamstow stabbing murder

Dalston man Oguzhan Altun has been charged with murder.

Edible woodland with 6,500 trees and shrubs to be planted on Hackney Marshes

David Elliott, CEO of Trees for Cities with Cllr Jon Burke and Christine King from the Tree Musketeers. Picture: Hackney Council

Community arts group Stour Space given 149-year lease through new Hackney Wick student digs

An artist's impression of The Vogue student digs in Hackney Wick. Picture: F10 Studios

Tottenham Hotspur grounds staff prepare to work through Christmas to get pitch ready for Boxing Day football

General view of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Picture: PA

Three teens found guilty of killing 15-year-old music producer Tashaûn Aird in Somerford Grove

Romaine Williams-Reid

Most Read

Dalston man Oguzhan Altun charged with Walthamstow stabbing murder

Dalston man Oguzhan Altun has been charged with murder.

Edible woodland with 6,500 trees and shrubs to be planted on Hackney Marshes

David Elliott, CEO of Trees for Cities with Cllr Jon Burke and Christine King from the Tree Musketeers. Picture: Hackney Council

Community arts group Stour Space given 149-year lease through new Hackney Wick student digs

An artist's impression of The Vogue student digs in Hackney Wick. Picture: F10 Studios

Tottenham Hotspur grounds staff prepare to work through Christmas to get pitch ready for Boxing Day football

General view of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Picture: PA

Three teens found guilty of killing 15-year-old music producer Tashaûn Aird in Somerford Grove

Romaine Williams-Reid

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Brill ‘potentially’ out for the season

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill (pic: Simon O'Connor).

London Lions top of BBL tree for Christmas

Brandon Peel in action for London Lions (pic Graham Hodges)

Experience Disney on Ice 100 Years of Magic!

Disney on Ice 2019

O’s goalkeeper Sargeant says he celebrated Maguire-Drew stunner like it was his own

Orient's Jordan Maguire-Drew lets fly (pic Simon O'Connor)

Community arts group Stour Space given 149-year lease through new Hackney Wick student digs

An artist's impression of The Vogue student digs in Hackney Wick. Picture: F10 Studios
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists