Thousands of kilos of food dumped outside Dalston home demonstrates the 'staggering' amount of food Londoners waste

The amount of food binned by just 14 households in one year has been arranged outside a house in Colvestone Crescent. Picture: Jonathan Hordle/PA Wire Jonathan Hordle/PA Wire

How much perfectly good food is binned by 14 households every year was dumped outside a Dalston home this week to highlight the staggering amount of food that goes to waste.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The amount of food binned by just 14 households in one year has been arranged outside a house in Colvestone Crescent. Picture: Jonathan Hordle/PA Wire The amount of food binned by just 14 households in one year has been arranged outside a house in Colvestone Crescent. Picture: Jonathan Hordle/PA Wire

The campaign group Small Change, Big Difference, which works to raise awareness of sustainable eating. used 3,750 kilograms of vegetables to create the installation in Colvestone Crescent.

You may also want to watch:

If the 910,000 tonnes of food that is thrown away in London every year was sent to landfill, it would release 420,000 tonnes of CO2 into the atmosphere - although most London boroughs do offer food recycling collections to turn it into energy or compost.

Campaigner Gemma Kelvin whose house was used for the stunt said: ""Everyone knows about plastics and their impact on the environment - but the impact of food waste on climate change is also really huge.

The amount of food binned by just 14 households in one year has been arranged outside a house in Colvestone Crescent. Picture: Jonathan Hordle/PA Wire The amount of food binned by just 14 households in one year has been arranged outside a house in Colvestone Crescent. Picture: Jonathan Hordle/PA Wire

"What's most surprising is that it's often edible food that is being thrown away and that it's coming from our households rather than supermarkets and restaurants."