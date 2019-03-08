Dalston's pavements covered with caterpillar blood as toxic caterpillars invade Peabody estate

Toxic caterpillars have infested Atkins Square. Picture: Sienna Murdoch

Pest control teams have been called in after an alarming infestation of toxic caterpillars in Dalston.



The creatures are thought to be either toxic brown-tail or gypsy moth caterpillars, which are covered in a thin layer of hair which they shoot off when threatened.

The hairs which can cause breathing difficulties and irritation if they come in contact with skin.

Direct contact with larvae is not necessary, as the hairs can become windblown.

According to the Global Invasive Species Database, the gypsy moth is one of the 100 most destructive invasive species worldwide.



The caterpillars were first sighted in Atkins Square in Dalston Lane on June 5.

Just two weeks later hundreds of them were visible outside the doors of the housing blocks run by Peabody housing association, as well as at the entrances to the Co-Op shop, the More Yoga studio and Pembury Pre School nursery.

Residents have been urging Peabody to help, fearing that the problem was quickly escalating. Responsibility for pest control lies with the owner of the land affected.

But Sienna Murdoch who lives on the estate accused Peabody of being slow to take action.

"We are trying to get Peabody to make this plague of caterpillars a priority but they don't seem to take notice," she said.

"One resident said that when they contacted Peabody they were told they only treat two types of caterpillar and if it was not on the list, it would be the residents who would have to organise and pay for pest control."

She added: "The caterpillars seem to jump down from where they have been nesting and one of the Peabody groundsmen has allegedly got a rash from attempting to clean up the mess."

Ms Murdoch described how trampled caterpillar blood could be seen staining the pavement, and how plants have already been savaged by the caterpillars and left to die.

"It is escalating quickly and could spread to a wider area if Peabody don't act sooner."

But a spokesperson for Peabody said they were dealing with the problem.

"We want to avoid using chemicals to control the insects because that could be detrimental to other wildlife and pollinators in the area," they said.

"Expert advice is that they are gypsy moths and not brown tail. The moths are not unusual in the UK and all of the professional advice is that they pose an extremely low risk.

"Our estate teams and landscape experts are on hand to offer advice to people and are making every effort to manage the situation."

A Hackney Council spokesperson said had not been aware of the infestation until the Gazette got in touch: "This is not a council-managed estate, however we are concerned that it does not spread to other parts of the borough and will be in touch with Peabody to offer them support and what advice we can," they said.

"We will also be monitoring other estates and planted areas."