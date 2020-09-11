Hackney app teams up with Co-op for zero-emissions delivery service

Pinga app launched in Hackney in 2018 and helps people shop locally delivering groceries in 90 minutes or less. Picture: Pinga Pinga

A Hackney-born app is teaming up with Co-op to distribute zero emission online grocery deliveries across East London.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Pinga's partnership with Co-op means it can work towards a zero-emission service in the next few months. Picture: Pinga Pinga's partnership with Co-op means it can work towards a zero-emission service in the next few months. Picture: Pinga

Start-up Pinga has proved popular during the coronavirus lockdown, training local people to deliver grocery items to customer’s homes in 90 minutes or less, mainly on foot, electric scooter or bicycle.

READ MORE: App allowing neighbours to pick up shopping proves popular during coronavirus lockdown

The new partnership will see Co-op stores become ‘micro-distribution hubs’ and over 500 Co-op products will be available through the app initially, serving about a million people living close to five of the retailer’s stores in Hackney, Stepney and Stoke Newington.

You may also want to watch:

Pinga Co-Founder Michael Goulden described Pinga as the “High Street in your hand”.

He said: “Our aim is to digitise and work in collaboration with local stores. Creating an ethical gig economy is key to us, and the combination of emission free deliveries and treating our people, partners and the planet fairly are at the heart of our approach. We believe this will mean that those involved right across our supply chain are more likely to stay with us, building great relationships with customers. Those shared values are why we’re so pleased to have partnered with the Co-op.”

Pinga is working towards 100 per cent zero emissions in the next few months.

Shoppers in the area can download the App by searching for “Pinga” on the App Store or Google Play Store.

For more information visit www.pinga.co.uk.