Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Wildlife Gardeners of Haggerston pick up European award for Kingsland Basin planting

PUBLISHED: 11:11 28 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:11 28 November 2019

The Wildlife Gardeners of Haggerston were presented with a European award for creative, ecological urban gardening for their work on the Regent’s Canal and Kingsland Basin.

The Wildlife Gardeners of Haggerston were presented with a European award for creative, ecological urban gardening for their work on the Regent's Canal and Kingsland Basin.

gideon corby

A group of nature enthusiasts who transformed the Regent's Canal and Kingsland Basin have won a European award for their creative, ecological and urban gardening.

You may also want to watch:

The Wildlife Gardeners of Haggerston's project was selected from 68 entrants in the competition organised by Natur im Garten, an organisation that promotes gardening without artificial pesticides, fertilisers and peat.

By planting shallow areas with yellow flag iris and native aquatic plants between the Kingsland and Whitmore Road bridges, they have reduced algae and duckweed, and created rich habitats for wildlife.

Gideon Corby who travelled to Austria to pick up the award said: "The environmental improvements clean the canal water, provides habitat for insects, fish and birds and makes the waterway a more natural place to explore."

Most Read

Bake Off winner David Atherton returns to Better Health Bakery

David Atherton at Better Health Bakery.

Businesswoman who opened Dalston shop selling hand-crafted Black dolls welcomes grant to help deal with demand

Sandra Monero. Picture: Polly Hancock

Man arrested in Dalston over 39 dead Vietnamese people discovered in lorry in Essex

The container lorry where 39 people were found dead. Picture: PA

Appeal after man punched repeatedly on train from Homerton to Stratford

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: BTP

Hackney North Lib Dem candidate dropped over ‘clearly offensive’ tweets

Ben Mathis. Picture: Hackney Liberal Democrats

Most Read

Bake Off winner David Atherton returns to Better Health Bakery

David Atherton at Better Health Bakery.

Businesswoman who opened Dalston shop selling hand-crafted Black dolls welcomes grant to help deal with demand

Sandra Monero. Picture: Polly Hancock

Man arrested in Dalston over 39 dead Vietnamese people discovered in lorry in Essex

The container lorry where 39 people were found dead. Picture: PA

Appeal after man punched repeatedly on train from Homerton to Stratford

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: BTP

Hackney North Lib Dem candidate dropped over ‘clearly offensive’ tweets

Ben Mathis. Picture: Hackney Liberal Democrats

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Sotiriou returns to O’s following impressive Dover stint

Leyton Orient's Ruel Sotiriou keeps the ball against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Homerton firefighters bring the community together for a day of magic and music

The firefighters hope to hold more events at the station to tackle loneliness in the area and bring the community together. Picture: Andy Maloney

Mustafi aware of Frankfurt threat with Arsenal on verge of Europa League knockout stages

Arsenal's Shkodran Mustafi and Mesut Ozil (right) during the training session at London Colney. Picture: John Walton/PA

Emery addresses Arsenal future as pressure continues to mount ahead of Frankfurt Europe League clash

Arsenal manager Unai Emery (left) shakes hands with Alexandre Lacazette during the training session at London Colney. Picture: John Walton/PA

Wildlife Gardeners of Haggerston pick up European award for Kingsland Basin planting

The Wildlife Gardeners of Haggerston were presented with a European award for creative, ecological urban gardening for their work on the Regent’s Canal and Kingsland Basin.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists