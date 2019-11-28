Wildlife Gardeners of Haggerston pick up European award for Kingsland Basin planting

The Wildlife Gardeners of Haggerston were presented with a European award for creative, ecological urban gardening for their work on the Regent's Canal and Kingsland Basin. gideon corby

A group of nature enthusiasts who transformed the Regent's Canal and Kingsland Basin have won a European award for their creative, ecological and urban gardening.

The Wildlife Gardeners of Haggerston's project was selected from 68 entrants in the competition organised by Natur im Garten, an organisation that promotes gardening without artificial pesticides, fertilisers and peat.

By planting shallow areas with yellow flag iris and native aquatic plants between the Kingsland and Whitmore Road bridges, they have reduced algae and duckweed, and created rich habitats for wildlife.

Gideon Corby who travelled to Austria to pick up the award said: "The environmental improvements clean the canal water, provides habitat for insects, fish and birds and makes the waterway a more natural place to explore."