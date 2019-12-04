Search

Wordsworth Road planted with 'a host of golden daffodils' to celebrate poet namesake

PUBLISHED: 12:30 04 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:30 04 December 2019

Mia Gioia, 9, plants daffodil bulbs with Father David Lambert, watched by church warden at St Matthias Church, Norma Watt. Picture: Polly Hancock

Mia Gioia, 9, plants daffodil bulbs with Father David Lambert, watched by church warden at St Matthias Church, Norma Watt. Picture: Polly Hancock

Polly Hancock

A community initiative to brighten up Wordsworth Road with "a host of golden daffodils" will celebrate the poet after which the road was named.

Youngsters from St Matthias Primary School joined forces with church officials from St Matthias to plant the bulbs ready for next year.

Organised by staff at St Matthias Halls, the aim of the planting was to celebrate the great English poets whose names were used by 19th century developers to attract buyers for the then newly-built villas in Shakespeare Walk, Milton Grove, Cowper Road, Spenser Grove and Wordsworth Road.

They pointed out that Wordsworth Road's previous incarnation, 'Cut Throat Lane, "was hardly a good advertisement".

Pupils from the school in Stoke Newington read William Wordsworth's most famous poem 'I Wandered Lonely As A Cloud', and everyone who attended took some bulbs home to brighten their windowsills.

"We can't wait to see how our joining together will result in a huge blossoming in spring," said Father David Lambert, vicar of St Matthias Church.

"Neighbours, schoolchildren, parents, staff from the halls and volunteers from the church all did their bit to create a brighter future for everyone,"

