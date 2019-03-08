Search

World 'car free day' will see traffic banished from Stoke Newington Church Street

PUBLISHED: 16:41 25 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:41 25 July 2019

Stoke Newington Church Street reclaimed by children during Bike Around the Borough. Picture: Hackney Council/ Gary Manhine

Stoke Newington Church Street reclaimed by children during Bike Around the Borough. Picture: Hackney Council/ Gary Manhine

Gary Manhine

Traffic will be banished from Stoke Newington Church Street on September 22 to mark worldwide 'car free day'.

Residents, businesses and visitors will get the chance to experience what the road could look like with no vehicles.

The council's eco chief, Cllr Jon Burke, said: "Car Free Day is about demonstrating how much we could improve our public spaces and tackle poor air quality if we reduced the number of polluting cars on our streets.

"We recently secured £500,000 from TfL to reduce traffic on Stoke Newington Church Street and we're using Car Free Day to close it so we can show people in the area what less motor traffic could look actually look like.

"Climate science and the reality of the emerging climate emergency demands radical changes to the way in which we live. In addition to the poor air quality, accidents, and congestion caused by land transport, cars and other motor vehicles now make up the largest - and growing - contribution to the UK's carbon footprint."

Hackney's 40 'play streets' will also be invited to celebrate Car Free Day by simultaneously reclaiming their streets from cars for play.

This weekend the council is holding pop-up stalls to ask people what they think about reducing traffic in Church Street.

They will be at the Clissold House entrance of Clissold Park from 10am to 2pm on Saturday and then at the junction of Clissold Crescent and Albion Road on Sunday from 11am to 3pm.

Most Read

Dalston shooting: Cops unsure whether ‘one, two or three’ males injured at Rashan Charles’ Kingsland Road memorial

Police cordoned off the street after shots were heard. Picture: @999London

Kingsland Road has become ‘clubbing district’ for people leaving Shoreditch venues say fed up neighbours

A police van passes a crowd at 5.06am on June 29. Picture: Tony Chung

Hackney Council suspends dockless bike parking to stop them being dumped on pavements

Uber launched electric JUMP bikes in London earlier this year. Picture: Uber

Steven Narvaez-Jara: Homerton rapper Unknown T appears in court charged with Old Street party murder

Steven Narvaez-Arias

Kingsland Road crash appeal: Cyclist ‘critical’ after apparently hitting an empty parked car

The accident happened outside 199 Kingsland Road. Picture: Google Street View

