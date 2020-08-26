Search

Hackney residents encouraged to try zero waste challenge

PUBLISHED: 12:26 26 August 2020

Environment Chief, Cllr Jon Burke.

Jon Burke

Hackney residents could win £50 as part of a zero-waste challenge.

The council wants residents to reduce household, non recyclable waste this September and to chart their progress.

To help participants complete the challenge, the council will share guidance on minimising waste

Residents to have their say on Hackney council's plans for a greener borough

Environment Chief, Cllr Jon Burke, said: “It’s critically important that we act now to turn the tide on the destruction caused by single-use packaging.

“By making small changes in our everyday lives, we can have a huge impact on the future of our planet.”

'I don't know another council that does more than us' – Hackney's environment chief on the climate emergency

To be in with the chance of winning a £50 voucher to spend in local zero waste shops, participants must sign-up by 31 August as the challenge kicks off on 1 September.

Find out more and register by visiting www.hackney.gov.uk/zero-waste-challenge

The council will also celebrate zero waste week by hosting two interactive workshops with campaign group Plastic Free Hackney on September 9 and 11 from 7-9pm.

One workshop will show people how to make their own zero waste toiletries, and the other will teach residents how to make their own cleaning products.

To attend a workshop and for more information email recycling@hackney.gov.uk

