Evering Road, where a fire broke out in a third-floor flat - Credit: Google

Firefighters have issued a warning about cooking safety, after a fire broke out in a third-floor flat in Hackney Downs.

The fire - which took hold in a four-room flat at a residential block in Evering Road - is believed to have been caused by paper accidentally igniting during cooking.

Around 25 firefighters and four fire engines were deployed to the scene after the London Fire Brigade was called just after 2.30pm yesterday (Sunday, June 19).

Crews had the blaze under control by 4pm.

A teenager was treated at the scene, while part of the flat and a small part of a communal roof void were damaged.

A Brigade spokesperson said: “There were a lot of possessions and clutter inside the house which made it challenging for firefighters.

"It can make fires spread much faster, especially when there are lots of flammable items such as newspapers or cardboard.”

With fires more likely to start in the kitchen than any other room in the home, they added that "it’s really important" to not leave cooking unattended.

The spokesperson further advised against leaving fabrics such as tea towels or paper near to a cooker or hob.