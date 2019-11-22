Search

Extinction Rebellion Hackney to host Climate Question Time with Hackney North and Stoke Newington candidates

PUBLISHED: 11:29 22 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:29 22 November 2019

Extinction Rebellion demonstrators

Extinction Rebellion demonstrators "skeleton march" through Hackney Downs to London Fields. Picture: Polly Hancock

polly hancock

Extinction Rebellion Hackney is hosting a Climate Question Time where the public can quiz the Hackney North and Stoke Newington candidates on how they will tackle the climate emergency.

The event will take place at the Mildmay Club in Newington Green on Tuesday night.

So far four candidates have confirmed their attendance - Labour's Diane Abbott, Tory Ben Obese-Jecty, Ben Mathis of the Lib Dems and Alex Armitage from the Greens.

You may also want to watch:

Will Petty of Hackney XR said: "The climate and ecological emergency is the defining issue of our time, and this election could be our last chance to mitigate its effects.

"Extinction Rebellion doesn't support political parties, but everything we do is political. We're calling on all politicians to act like it's an emergency, and fix our broken system. Everything that we love - from the NHS to our food supply - is under threat. We must act now."

The event will be chaired by former Gazette editor Ramzy Alwakeel, now news editor at the Huff Post.

Submit questions to xrhackneypolitics@gmail.com. There will also be an open floor section of the debate where people can ask questions that have not been submitted.

Please confirm your attendance here.

