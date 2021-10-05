News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Vaccines, health advice, free haircuts and pet care for Hackney's homeless

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 12:24 PM October 5, 2021   
Homelessness group needs your support

A fair will be offering health-check ups and advice to homeless people in Hackney and their pets this Friday. - Credit: Richard Barrett

Free haircuts, health check-ups and advice will be available for Hackney people and pets who are homeless or vulnerably housed on Friday (October 8). 

The Greenhouse Multi-Agency Group's fair for homeless people will be held in Hackney at the Greenhouse car park on Tudor Road from 12-2.30pm. 

People and pets in need will be offered free haircuts, refreshments as well as health wellbeing and housing advice. Nurses and GPs will also provide flu and Covid vaccines on the day. 

The event has been organised by the Greenhouse partnership with Thames Reach, Greenhouse Health, Welfare and Housing Advice, Groundswell and other groups. 

Street Vets will also provide check-ups for pets.

You may also want to watch:

The fair is open to anyone in Hackney living in hostels or supported accommodation, sleeping rough, people who spend a significant amount of time on the street or in other public places and "hidden homeless" such as people in squats or "sofa surfers".

Health
Wellbeing
Homelessness
Hackney News

