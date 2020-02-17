Family escape after fire at Stamford Hill home
PUBLISHED: 15:16 17 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:16 17 February 2020
A family was able to escape from a fire at their home in Stamford Hill because they had a working smoke alarm.
Four engines and about 25 firefighters were called to Kyverdale Road at 2.20pm on Friday after a room at the rear of the terraced property went up in flames.
Luckily no one was injured and fire crews ahve spoken of the importance of having a working smoke alarm installed.
The fire was under control within an hour. The cause is under investigation.