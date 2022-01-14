News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Family Mediation Week: helping separated families this January

Holly Chant

Published: 12:43 PM January 14, 2022
Schoolchildren make their way to primary school

Family mediation can help ex-partners sort out arrangements after separating - Credit: PA

A Hackney organisation is raising awareness about family mediation process which can help ex-partners work out arrangements for children and finances following separation. 

Family Mediation Week, supported by Family Mediation Support which is based in the borough, will run from January 17-21.

A spokesperson for the event said: "Family mediation can help ex-partners agree what works for them, whilst avoiding the court process with all the stress, delay and cost that that can bring."

The mediation process is handled by a professionally-trained mediator. 

Family Mediation Support offers free initial phone conversations for people who would like to ask about mediation.

The organisation is also taking part in the Ministry of Justice’s Family Mediation Voucher Scheme, which meets up to £500 of mediation costs for families if they need to discuss arrangements for children.

The scheme is anticipated to run until the end of March and vouchers are allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Find out more at www.familymediationcouncil.org.uk/fmw

