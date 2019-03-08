Search

Family of Hackney Power Station worker who died of asbestosis appeal for colleagues to speak out

PUBLISHED: 16:19 23 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:19 23 May 2019

Horace Michell, who died in October.

Archant

The family of a former Hackney Power Station worker who died from asbestosis are appealing for his colleagues to come forward with information.

Horace Mitchell, known as Bill, worked for the Central Electricity Generating Board in the boiler rooms and turbine halls at the Millfields site from 1958 to 1972.

He died in October aged 89 from the respiratory disease caused by prolonged exposure to asbestos. His family are now considering a legal claim and solicitors Leigh Day want to find out more about his job.

His daughter Karen Horlatsch said: "Dad was a such a polite, kind, courteous, smart and funny man. He always had a cheeky glint in his eye and he loved quizzes and swatting up on his general knowledge.

"He was the quintessential English gentleman. He went from this to someone who was bedridden for the last two years of his life and in extreme pain."

Anyone with information can call Leigh Day on 0161 393 3557 and ask to speak to Helen Ashton, or email hashton@leighday.co.uk.

