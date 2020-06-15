Search

Hackney social enterprise makes father’s day hamper to help combat homelessness

PUBLISHED: 14:34 15 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:34 15 June 2020

Fat Macy's is a Hackney-based social enterprise helping people escape homelessness. Picture: Benoit Grogan-Avignon

Benoit Grogan-Avignon

A Hackney-based social enterprise is offering Londoners a chance to celebrate father’s day and fight homelessness with a food hamper.

Currently, 20 young people are on the social enterprises work experience placement programme working towards a housing deposit grant. Picture: Benoit Grogan-Avignon

Fat Macy’s is a food and catering social enterprise on a mission to break the cycle of homelessness by working with young Londoners living in temporary accommodation.

Founder Meg Doherty told the Gazette: ““Fat Macy’s uses food to create a much needed pathway from hostel to home. Our model is unique because we combine essential vocational training, support and financial backing within a framework that empowers young people to feel really proud of their achievements.

“This prepares them to take the route out of homelessness onto a more stable life in London.”

The father’s day hampers are packed with a selection of British cheeses, snacks and wine and are one of many products now on offer in Fat Macy’s online store.

Like many other establishments the social enterprise has had to adapt to the pandemic by offering products online.

Meanwhile, continued consumer support has meant young trainees on its placement programmes are able to carry on working towards housing deposit grants which they will receive at the end of the course.

“We see it as our responsibility to create opportunities for our trainees to flourish despite this being a time of uncertainty and disconnection for everyone,” said Megan.

To buy a father’s day cheese and wine hamper click here https://www.fatmacys.org/gift-hampers/fathers-day-cheese-amp-wine-gift-bo

For more information about Fat Macy’s and to visit it’s online shop click here https://www.fatmacys.org/

