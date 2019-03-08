Search

Advanced search

Editor's comment: Protest got your back up? Let's ban cars

PUBLISHED: 16:09 25 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:10 25 September 2019

Protesters in Sheep Lane, London Fields, who say the road is a rat run with too much air pollution. Picture: FREYA PICKFORD

Protesters in Sheep Lane, London Fields, who say the road is a rat run with too much air pollution. Picture: FREYA PICKFORD

Archant

Dozens of Hackney's young people walked out of school on Friday as they again pleaded with the world's leaders to take climate change seriously, and to reduce emissions sufficiently that they have a good chance at a future.

Hours later, a smaller group of children took to the streets in London Fields to protest about the rat-running traffic that is suffocating them with exhaust fumes and making their walk to school into a dice with death.

We won't solve the climate crisis by blocking off one road. But if, as drivers, even that feels like too much of an inconvenience, we are done for. If, faced with overwhelming evidence that the emissions we produce (of which road transport contributes to more than a fifth in the UK) are putting us on a path to catastrophic levels of global warming, we still think anyone's "right" to travel by private car trumps our children's right to a future, why on earth would we have children at all?

You may also want to watch:

It is a sorry (and absolutely terrifying) state of affairs when teenagers seem like our strongest and most active and vocal army against climate change. As Thunberg told the UN this week, they should be in school - but the collective incompetence, or worse, of grown-ups has left them no choice but to grow up early.

I understand the compromises we must all make to survive in a society whose basic principles are so grounded in inequality and greed. I understand that capitalism steals our time and our energy and grinds down our ability to educate ourselves and to take action against injustice. But when parents actively complain that those trying to save us all are inconveniencing them - I find that much harder to understand.

We have all been brought up - by society if not by our parents - to compete, to pursue success at the expense of others, to sacrifice everyone else's well being to get to the top. That way of life has already racked up a devastating body count via health inequality, housing poverty, and all the rest.And it's hard to think of a better illustration of this than the growth of private car use: few want the inconvenience of switching to public or active transport if others are still using their cars to get around quicker and more luxuriously.

So let's level the playing field. Ban private cars for all except the few who legitimately need them.

Related articles

Most Read

HGV kills pedestrian in Seven Sisters Road collision

A lorry collided with and killed a pedestrian in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: Supplied

Irene Sinclair celebrates her 111th birthday in Stoke Newington - and could now well be one of the UK’s 10 oldest people

Irene Sinclair on her 111th birthday. Picture: Joshua Thurston

Seven Sisters Road collision: Pedestrian taken to hospital with head injuries after driver hits him

Stock image of London Ambulance Service van . Picture: Ken Mears

Catherine West calls for patrols, CCTV and lighting in Finsbury Park after gym users robbed by gang of 16

Catherine West

Benyon Estate dumps famous Christiaan Nagel street art mushroom after it was ‘irreparably damaged’

The Christiaan Nagel

Most Read

HGV kills pedestrian in Seven Sisters Road collision

A lorry collided with and killed a pedestrian in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: Supplied

Irene Sinclair celebrates her 111th birthday in Stoke Newington - and could now well be one of the UK’s 10 oldest people

Irene Sinclair on her 111th birthday. Picture: Joshua Thurston

Seven Sisters Road collision: Pedestrian taken to hospital with head injuries after driver hits him

Stock image of London Ambulance Service van . Picture: Ken Mears

Catherine West calls for patrols, CCTV and lighting in Finsbury Park after gym users robbed by gang of 16

Catherine West

Benyon Estate dumps famous Christiaan Nagel street art mushroom after it was ‘irreparably damaged’

The Christiaan Nagel

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Cricket: Middlesex captain Malan joins exclusive club

Middlesex's Dawid Malan (pic: John Walton/PA)

Woodford Town progress past Clapton in London Senior Cup

Woodford manager Dee Safer during Woodford Town vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at The Harlow Arena on 6th August 2019

Positives aplenty for Emery after Arsenal cruise past Forest in Carabao Cup

Arsenal manager Unai Emery during the Carabao Cup, Third Round match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Steven Paston/PA

‘Perfect’ Martinelli earns Emery plaudits after Arsenal youngster stars in Carabao Cup win

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli is congratulated on scoring the opening goal by manager Unai Emery during the Carabao Cup, Third Round match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Steve Paston/PA

Spurs women skipper Schillaci wants better display at West Ham

Tottenham Hotspur women's Jenna Schillaci in action (Pic: John Walton/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists