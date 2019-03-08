Search

Advanced search

Editor's comment: Will we see you at strike for climate?

PUBLISHED: 14:30 18 September 2019

Children from Hackney demonstrate for action against climate change on the steps of Hackney town hall earlier this year. Picture: POLLY HANCOCK

Children from Hackney demonstrate for action against climate change on the steps of Hackney town hall earlier this year. Picture: POLLY HANCOCK

Archant

The Gazette and its sister papers will be out and about on Friday (September 20) to cover the global climate strike, and we'd love to see you there.

As well as local events such as the picket in Pancras Square at 12.30pm, there's set to be an all-day London-wide gathering in Millbank, by the Palace of Westminster.

The Prime Minister's decision to prorogue Parliament for an extra fortnight has rightly been the subject of significant scrutiny, but there's something much more pressing than Brexit that MPs should be debating: international governments need to set more ambitious targets for tackling climate change than they have done, and they need to actually plan how to meet them.

You may also want to watch:

Scientists believe current global emissions trends will see us overshoot the (still potentially devastating) limit of a 2C rise in temperatures from pre-industrial levels set by the Paris agreement.

It's disappointing but perhaps not much of a surprise that the education secretary didn't have more to say about the fact children are planning to walk out of school over his government's perceived failure to adequately tackle this crisis. Theresa May's last-minute commitment to net zero carbon emissions by 2050 is welcome, but doesn't go far enough, especially given that it includes the option of "buying" carbon credits from other countries.

It feels like an overwhelming and impossible task to change the minds of those with such strong, entrenched vested interests in the destructive and unsustainable status quo.

But the children who have been striking this year are an inspiration. We can't let them fight for our futures alone: we all have a part to play, whether it means getting involved in non-violent direct action, spreading the word, or helping and supporting others working on those things.

It's still important to sort our recycling and vital to cut car use, but those things won't be enough: the change has to be systematic and enormous - and fast.

Most Read

Upper Clapton fire: Woman rescued as blaze destroys balconies at block of flats overlooking Millfields Park

Firefighters at the scene of the fire in Upper Clapton. Picture: @LondonFire

County lines in Hackney: Drug dealing rapper ASCO and four others facing combined 41 years behind bars

Asfa Allen, known by his stage name Asco. Picture: Met Police

Kings Crescent Estate is safe, Hackney Council reassures residents, but admits Kooltherm K15 insulation wouldn’t be used now

The Kings Crescent Estate opposite Clissold Park. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

Xavien Russell: Top Boy actor pushed off a roof has feet on ground as he heads to Hollywood

The cast of Top Boy - not on a Hackney Homes' towerblock because the council banned them from filming on their property in the borough

‘Kind old bird’ Cissy Brine - who ran club for the elderly until she was 100 years old herself - dies aged 104

Cissy Brine, who turned 99.

Most Read

Upper Clapton fire: Woman rescued as blaze destroys balconies at block of flats overlooking Millfields Park

Firefighters at the scene of the fire in Upper Clapton. Picture: @LondonFire

County lines in Hackney: Drug dealing rapper ASCO and four others facing combined 41 years behind bars

Asfa Allen, known by his stage name Asco. Picture: Met Police

Kings Crescent Estate is safe, Hackney Council reassures residents, but admits Kooltherm K15 insulation wouldn’t be used now

The Kings Crescent Estate opposite Clissold Park. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

Xavien Russell: Top Boy actor pushed off a roof has feet on ground as he heads to Hollywood

The cast of Top Boy - not on a Hackney Homes' towerblock because the council banned them from filming on their property in the borough

‘Kind old bird’ Cissy Brine - who ran club for the elderly until she was 100 years old herself - dies aged 104

Cissy Brine, who turned 99.

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Pochettino does not think Spurs are among Champions League favourites

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min (left) shakes hands with manager Mauricio Pochettino

Embleton insists no more feeling sorry for O’s

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (right) during the League Two match against Cheltenham Town at Brisbane Road (pic: Chris Radburn/PA Images).

Review: Anna Bella Eema at Arcola Theatre

Anna Bella Eema at Arcola Theatre. Picture: Holly Revell.

Council awaits test results after 10 ducks found dead in Clapton Pond

four out of the ten dead ducks found in Clapton Pond. Picture: Natasha Cox

Leyton Orient endure late heartbreak against Crewe

Jordan Maguire-Drew, of Leyton Orient, looks to run into a dangerous area (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists