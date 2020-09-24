Search

Advanced search

Opinion

View from the street: Impact of outsourcing

PUBLISHED: 08:30 26 September 2020

George Binette, CLP Trade Union Liaison Officer, is concerned about the impact of privatisation across social care.

George Binette, CLP Trade Union Liaison Officer, is concerned about the impact of privatisation across social care.

Archant

The government looks determined to accelerate the privatisation gravy train with the barely scrutinised award of Covid-related contracts for testing, tracing and PPE.

Meanwhile, a recent case has highlighted the damaging effects of previous rounds of outsourcing.

Earlier this month an employment tribunal awarded an average of £10,000 each to 10 social care workers, employed in the neighbouring borough of Haringey.

The eight men and two women – all of them Black or South Asian – had delivered home care to vulnerable Haringey residents on contracts with three private companies.

The firms had consistently denied them pay for travel time between service users, meaning some worked up to 14 hours a day while receiving as little as £3.60 an hour, roughly half the then-legal minimum.

You may also want to watch:

Some £100,000 in overall compensation is a modest reward for the dogged persistence of the workers themselves and their Unison trade union representatives.

The Haringey Unison branch first launched its campaign over unpaid travel time more than four years ago.

The tribunal’s ruling may pave the way for many more cases nationally even as the 10 claimants still await their payments from three private providers (a fourth has already settled the claim).

The sorry reality is that this particular scandal is only too typical of privatisation’s impact across social care generally, though as a result of the union campaign Haringey Council now insists that all its social care contractors pay at least the London Living Wage and honour other aspects of the union’s Ethical Care Charter.

Without union resources these workers would have found it difficult, if not impossible, to pursue a measure of justice through the tribunal system.

For unions there remains the considerable challenge of winning and organising members across social care, where their presence remains far too weak even as cuts to local council budgets and outsourcing have driven down pay and conditions.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

View from the street: Impact of outsourcing

George Binette, CLP Trade Union Liaison Officer, is concerned about the impact of privatisation across social care.

Leyton Orient denied Carabao Cup clash with Tottenham Hotspur

A view of the Breyer Group Stadium, home to Leyton Orient.

Match preview: Arsenal v Tottenham Women

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema celebrates scoring her side's second goal of the game with team-mate Beth Mead during the Barclays FA WSL match at The Chigwell Construction Stadium, London.

London Underground challenge: runner jogs 280 miles between every station

Stephen Moules is running between every London Underground station. Picture: Stephen Moules

NHS trust works to improve support for veterans in Hackney, Newham and Tower Hamlets

An East London NHS trust is working to improve servies and healthcare for veterans in Hackney, Newham and Tower Hamlets. Picture: PA/Ben Birchall.