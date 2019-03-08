Tayer + Elementary: Drinks industry titans launch new bar concept on Old Street

Tayer is a sophisticated 30-capacity space behind a concrete partition in Elementary.

The years between 2012 and 2015 brought an unprecedented amount of success for Alex Kratena.

Elementary offers relaxed, all-day vibes.

While working as Head Bartender at Artesian - the plush bar inside The Langham Hotel, on Regent Street - Kratena presided over a venue named as the World's Best Bar for four years consecutively. Individual prizes including a 'Best International Bartender' and 'Bar Personality of the Year' padded out his trophy haul even further.

Now, four years on from this remarkable run of achievements, Kratena has co-launched his own venue for the first time.

Together with his partner Monica Berg - herself a distinguished name in the industry - the pair introduced Tayer + Elementary to Old Street earlier this week (May 28).

The venue is effectively two bars in one. At the front is Elementary; a bright all-day bar with casual vibes and floor-to-ceiling windows.

The Tayer x Hepple Aquavit, Rhubarb, Muyu Jasmine Verte cocktail.

With space for 50, Elementary opens daily from 11.30am, serving bottomless coffee and snacks from TÁTÁ Eatery earlier in the day and then cocktails a little later.

The majority of Elementary's cocktails are served on tap, which means less time waiting and more time drinking, or taking pictures for Instagram, or both.

TÁTÁ Eatery's signature Iberian Pork Sando is available on a menu split neatly into bites, snacks and mains.

The second string to Kratena and Berg's new venue is found at the back, behind a concrete partition. This is Tayer, a darker and sophisticated spot which also features its own creative studio; Outthink.

Iberian Pork Sando courtesy of TATA Eatery.

Tayer opens later in the day (from 5pm) and serves a constantly changing menu of seasonal drinks.

Kratena and Berg have worked with Jarr Kombucha, Partizan Brewery and Copenhagen's Empirical Spirits to put together a bespoke range of house products, and Tayer wants to offer a wine selection focused on young and upcoming producers.

To eat, visitors will be able to select their own individual plates or share some dishes around tapas-style.

Although TÁTÁ eatery's menu includes dishes inspired from across the globe, there's a leaning towards modern Asian style which makes use of locally sourced, seasonal ingredients.

Ana, Meng, Monica and Alex are behind Tayer + Elementary.

Ana Gonçalves and Zijun Meng - the TÁTÁ Eatery dream team - have put together a menu including Wagyu Don - barely cooked Wagyu beef, honey and soy glaze, yolk and pickles in short grain rice - and Braised Black Bean Aubergine Quesadilla - toasted rice paper with a filling of braised black bean aubergine, served with garlic sauce and a herb salad.

Interiors have been influenced by 'Scandi-functionality and Japanese minimalism juxtaposed with a playful slice of punk', and the venue opens only after Kratena and Berg spent three years perfecting their new concept.

Tayer + Elementary, 152 Old Street, EC1V 9BW. More details here.