Search

Advanced search

Opinion

View from a comedian: Bad time for a rail price hike

PUBLISHED: 08:30 30 August 2020

Steve Allen ponders the logic of encouraging people back to work with a fare hike.

Steve Allen ponders the logic of encouraging people back to work with a fare hike.

We are all being asked to get back to work.

The powers that be want to get the economy up and running again and for that we have to pack our briefcases, find something to wear on the lower half and head into the office.

The second step is actually harder than it looks. I’d packed away anything I hadn’t worn since winter and that included all trousers.

Given that they want us to commute it’s surprising that they have announced a potential train fare increase of 1.6 per cent.

It is because some ticket prices are linked to inflation in July. Won’t don’t we all stockpile in April stop buying anything and start again a few months later? It would push down ticket prices. In some ways it’s our own fault.

They’re expecting us to travel in, having less time with our families, while wearing a mask and pay extra for the privilege. It sounds like 1.6pc more of a reason to keep working from home to me.

You may also want to watch:

Independent watchdog Transport Focus has said train companies should change the way the ticket system works to reflect the change in our working patterns.

Does that mean they want train companies to sell us tickets to our own homes?

They already do that, it’s called a return.

As we go back to work it is likely we’ll go in for two or three days a week but with a season ticket you’re paying as if you’d go in every weekday.

An annual Zone 2 Travelcard is already £1,444.

The period of recovery after a pandemic is a bad time for trains to price themselves out of our reach.

At the very least it feels like the price hike should be delayed.

If there’s one thing train companies are good at it’s delaying things.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Stoke Newington musician given new sound system after storage fire

Jah Youth Roots Ambassador Alan Rolle, 62. Pcture: Razvan Pestean

Man stabbed after ‘altercation’ when buying a car in Hackney

A man was stabbed in Hackney. Picture: Met Police

All-night “car bars” disrupt Shoreditch residents

Residents say the night-time economy is shifting away from Old Street Roundabout towards areas like Shoreditch High Street, edging ever closer to residential areas in Tower Hamlets. Picture: Holly Chant

Stoke Newington woman celebrates 107th birthday after surviving coronavirus

Angela's celebrated her birthday with cake and champagne. Picture: Courtesy of the Hutor family

Man jailed for ‘brutal’ jealous attack on ex-wife and her male friend in Homerton

Umit Hayta has been jailed. Picture: MPS

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Stoke Newington musician given new sound system after storage fire

Jah Youth Roots Ambassador Alan Rolle, 62. Pcture: Razvan Pestean

Man stabbed after ‘altercation’ when buying a car in Hackney

A man was stabbed in Hackney. Picture: Met Police

All-night “car bars” disrupt Shoreditch residents

Residents say the night-time economy is shifting away from Old Street Roundabout towards areas like Shoreditch High Street, edging ever closer to residential areas in Tower Hamlets. Picture: Holly Chant

Stoke Newington woman celebrates 107th birthday after surviving coronavirus

Angela's celebrated her birthday with cake and champagne. Picture: Courtesy of the Hutor family

Man jailed for ‘brutal’ jealous attack on ex-wife and her male friend in Homerton

Umit Hayta has been jailed. Picture: MPS

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

View from a comedian: Bad time for a rail price hike

Steve Allen ponders the logic of encouraging people back to work with a fare hike.

Gazette letters: Free transport, fly-tipping and walk for dogs

City Hall. Picture: Ken Mears

Hackney volunteer raises funds to combat racism against East and Southeast Asian communities

Campaigners are raising funds to set up an organisation to fight racism directed at East and Southeast Asian people and communities. Picture: End The Virus Of Racism

Safety first as children return to classrooms

WARM WELCOME: Children will be socially distanced in the classroom. Picture: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

Business management apprenticeships for Hackney school leavers

Tesco graduate Ammar Younis. Picture: Tesco