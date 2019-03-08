Search

Gillet Square festival will raise money for Ridley Road’s Indoor Shopping Village traders

PUBLISHED: 09:21 27 March 2019

Ridley Road Shopping Village in Dalston. Picture: Ramzy Alwakeel

Ridley Road Shopping Village in Dalston. Picture: Ramzy Alwakeel

Archant

Campaigners have organised a community event to raise money for the traders of the Indoor Shopping Village in Ridley Road on Saturday.

There will be food, music, performances and speeches in Gillet Square, Dalston, from noon until 3pm.

The event follows a five-month battle to protect the traders in the covered market, who were given just 14 days to leave in October when the landlord threatened to lock them out.

They remain in situ, but now have tenancy contracts and guarantees of compensation if the landlord secures planning permission to redevelop the building.

But the battle is not over yet, and the new landlord, the off-shore company Larochette Real Estate Inc, has submitted an amended planning application which would get rid of 40 of the existing 60 covered market stalls, as well as 90pc of storage facilities the street market and covered market traders rely on.

Reggae, ska and jazz saxophonist Ray Carless is playing at 1pm. Poets and spoken word artists performing from 2pm will include Paula Varjack, Tim Wells, Sam Berkson and Ed Luker.

