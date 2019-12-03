Festive cheer in Hackney Town Hall Square for Christmas lights switch-on

The Hackney Christmas lights switch on event in front of the town hall. Picture: Sean Pollock Sean Pollock Photographer

There was a festive party atmosphere in Hackney Town Hall Square on Sunday night for the Christmas lights switch-on event.

The community came together for the event, which featured music and a speech from the Hackney speaker, while the cast of the Hackney Empire's pantomime, Dick Whittington and his Cat, were given the honours of turning on the lights.

Music came courtesy of the Pantonic Steel Band, while the Coro de Clave Cuban choir performed alongside the Hackney Empire Community Choir and New Wave Federation Choir.

The New Wave Federation features children from Grazebrook, Shacklewell and Woodberry Down Community primary schools.

Artist Emily Tracy worked with pupils from Morningside School, St Joseph's Hospice and Compassionate Neighbours to produce 80 hand-made lanterns to create a light show in the square. Morningside head Janet Taylor said the children were proud to take part in the "special event".

