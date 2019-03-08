Second phase of Hackney Council's Kings Crescent Estate gets green light

An artist's impression of what Kings Crescent Estate will look like once complete - hopefully in three years. council

The final phase of Kings Crescent Estate regeneration has been given the go-ahead by Hackney Council's planning sub-committee.

Nearly 400 homes will be built or refurbished on the estate opposite Stoke Newington's Clissold Park as part of the council's programme to tackle the housing crisis.

Some 219 new homes will be built to complete the estate's regeneration and a further 174 homes upgraded - with more than half for genuinely affordable social rent or shared ownership.

Ajman Ali, acting group director for neighbourhoods and housing, said: "These plans will provide desperately needed new council homes for local people and those on our waiting list, as well as huge investment in existing homes for tenants and leaseholders.

The council will now tender for a construction partner to build the homes, with work due to start in 2021. People should move in by 2023.

The first phase of the project with 273 homes was completed in 2017.