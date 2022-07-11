A Met police officer has been given a final written warning for gross misconduct after an investigation into the force he used against a 16-year-old boy as he arrested him in Hackney.

Pc Anthony Howe was among three officers who arrested the boy in Dalston Lane on September 7, 2020 following an incident which saw a young man being chased by three youths, some armed with knives.

The boy, who later pleaded guilty to affray and threatening someone with an offensive weapon, gave himself up voluntarily, and was not holding a weapon when he was restrained by the three officers.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) launched an investigation in September 2020, after a member of the public who witnessed the incident made a complaint.

Investigators interviewed eye-witnesses, analysed footage of the incident and interviewed Pc Howe under caution.

On Tuesday (July 5) at the end of a two day hearing, an independently-chaired disciplinary panel found Pc Howe had used unnecessary and unreasonable force when he stood on the boy's leg and struck him with a Taser, while he was restrained on the ground by two other officers.

The same was said to be the case when Pc Howe pressed his arm against the boy’s neck, after officers stood him up against a wall to be searched.

The panel found Pc Howe breached the professional standards for use of force, authority, respect and courtesy and discreditable conduct, as his behaviour could reasonably have been perceived as abusive, oppressive or bullying, and that it brought discredit on the police force.

They also found he breached the standard for duties and responsibilities for failing to document the force he used against the boy, as required by force policy.

Pc Howe has been given a final written warning which will stay on his record for four years.

IOPC regional director Sal Naseem said “Police officers may only use force when it is necessary, proportionate and reasonable in the circumstances.

"Following our independent investigation, the disciplinary panel found the officer used unnecessary force against a boy who had given himself up and was not resisting.”