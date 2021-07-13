News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News

Tribute to Harry Kane and his England team still stands in London Fields

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 1:35 PM July 13, 2021   
London Fields, Hackney. Impromptu sculpture of Harry Kane by Magnus Irvin.

Magnus Irvin's Harry Kane statue in London Fields, hours before the England v Italy Euro 2020 final. - Credit: Jenny Matthews

England's defeat at Euro 2020 is still being felt by football fans around the country, but remnants of the final are still standing in Hackney.

Finsbury Park artist Magnus Irvin, who recently wrote and illustrated a book about his experiences with prostate cancer, decided to pay tribute to the England team with a statue of captain and world renowned Tottenham Hotspur's striker Harry Kane.

Magnus said the monument, which he made out of materials on the street before the big match, is still standing on a tree stump plinth by Pub on the Park in London Fields. 

Though he added that the ball has been taken: "I'm hoping it will remain so for a week or so. A little bit of cheer after the wrong result. Perhaps I'll eventually remove him and try to donate him to a good cause."

The statue pays tribute to England captain and Tottenham Hotspurs striker Harry Kane. 

The statue pays tribute to England captain and Tottenham Hotspurs striker Harry Kane. - Credit: Jenny Matthews

He continued: "I'd had my eye on that tree stump for a long while and was waiting for a good reason to plonk something on it.

"After seeing the recent Princess Diana monument and then remembering some of the previous splendid football sculptures – Ronaldo and Maradona being fine examples – it became obvious that something to celebrate the England team would be appropriate and as I'm a Spurs fan I made Harry Kane."

You may also want to watch:

"[Harry's] made out of materials I found on the street so it ticks the 'recycling' box and he didn't cost much to make," Magnus added. 

Magnus Irvin in his Hackney flat

Magnus Irvin with his book Cancer Times: A Beginner’s Guide to Prostate Cancer, in his Hackney flat. - Credit: Stefania Di Cio`

"I've heard that the residents of Crawley want a statue of Gareth Southgate so I'm hoping they bear me in mind when choosing an artist."

Most Read

  1. 1 Bar shut down after 'bouncers help knife attack suspects escape'
  2. 2 'I'm a true Cockney', says Star Trek's Marina Sirtis on returning to London
  3. 3 Back a petition to ban racists from football stadiums for life
  1. 4 Tribute to Harry Kane and his England team still stands in London Fields
  2. 5 Flooding, delays and storms: London issued yellow weather warning
  3. 6 Where to go to get Pfizer and Astra Zeneca vaccinations
  4. 7 Revealed: Finsbury Park is where Islington and Hackney residents feel most unsafe
  5. 8 Why Netflix has opened a pop-up 'video store' in Shoreditch
  6. 9 Leyton Orient hit fan with banning order over racist tweets towards England stars
  7. 10 Hackney MP Meg Hillier says she will wear a face mask after July 19

England was beaten by Italy in a penalty shootout at Wembley Stadium on Sunday (July 11). The national team, led by Gareth Southgate, came close to bagging their first major trophy since the World Cup in 1966. 

London Fields, Hackney. Impromptu sculpture of Harry Kane by Magnus Irvin, appears hours before the

Magnus's Harry Kane statue stands on a tree stump plinth in London Fields, near Pub on the Park. - Credit: Jenny Matthews

But the team lost on penalties and their next chance at a major trophy will be the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The statue is made out of waste materials found on the street. 

The statue is made out of waste materials found on the street. - Credit: Jenny Matthews

Euro 2020
Football
Hackney News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

London Fields low traffic neighbourhood (LTN) traffic filter. 

Hackney Council

Top places in London with the healthiest streets

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
The man police wish to speak to.

Woman, 87, 'pushed over' in suspected Hackney robbery

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
St Leonard’s Hospital in Nuttall Street

Planning and Development

Plan to develop St Leonard’s Hospital could see estate sold off for housing

Jacob Dirnhuber, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Traffic filter in Hackney Downs Low Traffic Neighbourhood. Picture: Hackney Council

Anti-LTN group and Hackney Council await High Court ruling on road closures

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon