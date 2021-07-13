Tribute to Harry Kane and his England team still stands in London Fields

Published: 1:35 PM July 13, 2021

England's defeat at Euro 2020 is still being felt by football fans around the country, but remnants of the final are still standing in Hackney.

Finsbury Park artist Magnus Irvin, who recently wrote and illustrated a book about his experiences with prostate cancer, decided to pay tribute to the England team with a statue of captain and world renowned Tottenham Hotspur's striker Harry Kane.

Magnus said the monument, which he made out of materials on the street before the big match, is still standing on a tree stump plinth by Pub on the Park in London Fields.

Though he added that the ball has been taken: "I'm hoping it will remain so for a week or so. A little bit of cheer after the wrong result. Perhaps I'll eventually remove him and try to donate him to a good cause."

The statue pays tribute to England captain and Tottenham Hotspurs striker Harry Kane. - Credit: Jenny Matthews

He continued: "I'd had my eye on that tree stump for a long while and was waiting for a good reason to plonk something on it.

"After seeing the recent Princess Diana monument and then remembering some of the previous splendid football sculptures – Ronaldo and Maradona being fine examples – it became obvious that something to celebrate the England team would be appropriate and as I'm a Spurs fan I made Harry Kane."

You may also want to watch:

"[Harry's] made out of materials I found on the street so it ticks the 'recycling' box and he didn't cost much to make," Magnus added.

Magnus Irvin with his book Cancer Times: A Beginner’s Guide to Prostate Cancer, in his Hackney flat. - Credit: Stefania Di Cio`

"I've heard that the residents of Crawley want a statue of Gareth Southgate so I'm hoping they bear me in mind when choosing an artist."

England was beaten by Italy in a penalty shootout at Wembley Stadium on Sunday (July 11). The national team, led by Gareth Southgate, came close to bagging their first major trophy since the World Cup in 1966.

Magnus's Harry Kane statue stands on a tree stump plinth in London Fields, near Pub on the Park. - Credit: Jenny Matthews

But the team lost on penalties and their next chance at a major trophy will be the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.