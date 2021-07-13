Tribute to Harry Kane and his England team still stands in London Fields
- Credit: Jenny Matthews
England's defeat at Euro 2020 is still being felt by football fans around the country, but remnants of the final are still standing in Hackney.
Finsbury Park artist Magnus Irvin, who recently wrote and illustrated a book about his experiences with prostate cancer, decided to pay tribute to the England team with a statue of captain and world renowned Tottenham Hotspur's striker Harry Kane.
Magnus said the monument, which he made out of materials on the street before the big match, is still standing on a tree stump plinth by Pub on the Park in London Fields.
Though he added that the ball has been taken: "I'm hoping it will remain so for a week or so. A little bit of cheer after the wrong result. Perhaps I'll eventually remove him and try to donate him to a good cause."
He continued: "I'd had my eye on that tree stump for a long while and was waiting for a good reason to plonk something on it.
"After seeing the recent Princess Diana monument and then remembering some of the previous splendid football sculptures – Ronaldo and Maradona being fine examples – it became obvious that something to celebrate the England team would be appropriate and as I'm a Spurs fan I made Harry Kane."
You may also want to watch:
"[Harry's] made out of materials I found on the street so it ticks the 'recycling' box and he didn't cost much to make," Magnus added.
"I've heard that the residents of Crawley want a statue of Gareth Southgate so I'm hoping they bear me in mind when choosing an artist."
Most Read
- 1 Bar shut down after 'bouncers help knife attack suspects escape'
- 2 'I'm a true Cockney', says Star Trek's Marina Sirtis on returning to London
- 3 Back a petition to ban racists from football stadiums for life
- 4 Tribute to Harry Kane and his England team still stands in London Fields
- 5 Flooding, delays and storms: London issued yellow weather warning
- 6 Where to go to get Pfizer and Astra Zeneca vaccinations
- 7 Revealed: Finsbury Park is where Islington and Hackney residents feel most unsafe
- 8 Why Netflix has opened a pop-up 'video store' in Shoreditch
- 9 Leyton Orient hit fan with banning order over racist tweets towards England stars
- 10 Hackney MP Meg Hillier says she will wear a face mask after July 19
England was beaten by Italy in a penalty shootout at Wembley Stadium on Sunday (July 11). The national team, led by Gareth Southgate, came close to bagging their first major trophy since the World Cup in 1966.
But the team lost on penalties and their next chance at a major trophy will be the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.