Finsbury Park mum recognised as a national logistics hero

Published: 11:15 AM April 17, 2021 Updated: 11:04 AM April 19, 2021

A single mum-of-three from Finsbury Park has been recognised in a national award scheme by Quinyx, celebrating key workers in the logistics industry.

Ifrah Khalif, aged 38, was made redundant from her local retail job during the pandemic in summer of 2020.

Needing to work to support her family, she managed to find a flexible role making deliveries for Amazon in autumn 2020.

She has since juggled lockdown in her north London flat with home schooling her children Muadh, Ubayy and Inayah, aged 14, 11 and eight – sometimes taking her youngest in the car on work delivery trips too.

Despite a stressful period, Ifrah was nominated for the Quinyx Workforce Heroes accolade for her positive, upbeat attitude which saw her described as "inspirational".

Ifrah said: “I’m just very thankful to earn an income after being jobless for three months.

"There is always someone worse off than you, so you have to appreciate what you have. After all, some people are losing their homes."

She said she feels blessed for the help of neighbours and friends who formed a strong support network during lockdown.

The mother-of-three added: “Three of us had Covid, myself, my eldest son and my daughter and it was such a tough time. My middle son has a kidney condition and is considered high risk, so he had to live with friends for five weeks.

"That was horrible, but I had to protect him from catching the virus."

Daniel Holmberg, Country Manager for workforce management solution Quinyx UK, was one of the judges for the Workforce Heroes Awards.

He said: “Ifrah was a stand-out entry for Logistics Hero because her story is one of grit and determination to keep going through such tough times.

"In the nomination Ifrah was described as inspiration for how she manages to coordinate her time to ensure she can still work and balance her time as a mother and a delivery driver."

Celebrating the hard work and dedication of frontline workers who really excelled in 2020, Quinyx launched the Workforce Heroes UK search in early 2021 to find retail, healthcare and logistics heroes.



