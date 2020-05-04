Search

Finsbury Park neighbourhood adds a feel good soundtrack to Clap for our Carers applause

PUBLISHED: 16:30 04 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:03 04 May 2020

A rainbow over Hoxton. Picture: Naomi Clark

Naomi Clark

A Finsbury Park neighbourhood has been blasting 60s and 70s feel good tunes through their streets every Thursday night to accompany the thunderous weekly clap for our carers heard across the nation.

Finsbury Park’s mutual aid group first got the idea to add a feel good soundtrack to the applause on April 9. About 500 members agreed to broadcast the late Bill Withers’ track Lean on Me from their doorsteps and windows.

Group member Kara Mukerjee told the Gazette: “It was both a tribute to the late great Bill Withers, but also naturally a tribute to our wonderful NHS & community.”

Since then they have played pertinent classics like James Taylor’s You Got A Friend and Joe Cocker’s With A Little Help From My Friends.

This week (May 7) residents will be clapping to All You Need is Love by the Beatles.

“It was a great hit and the whole neighbourhood has decided to take it forward over the coming weeks,” said Kara.

‘Giant of Hackney Marshes football’ Jermaine Wright dies aged 46 after contracting coronavirus

Jermaine Wright, a 'giant of Hackney Marshes', has died aged 46. Picture: Hackney and Leyton Sunday Football League

Homerton Hospital has discharged 250 coronavirus patients, with fewer than 40 still being treated

The Homerton Hospital. Picture: Archant

Lower Clapton death: Two men arrested on suspicion of murder after woman found dead in car park

Police at the scene on the Nye Bevan Estate in Lower Clapton. Picture: Supplied

Hackney police advisory group chair resigns over lockdown wedding

Police have launched an investigation.

Covid-19 mobile test centre in Hackney now available to eligible residents

The test area in Dalston. Pictured (from left) Council staff Nicky and Peter from Adult Social Care, Steve from Civil Protection, Mayor Phil Glanville and the Grenadier Guards. Picture: Hackney Council

