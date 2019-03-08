City workers pushed out of their comfort zone in Rocky Horror fundraising performance

City workers had less than four hours to learn a routine from The Rocky Horror Show and perform it in front of an audience at a fundraiser for kids affected by cancer.

Professionals from all over London came together to sing, dance and act in the show to raise money so that kids with or affected by cancer can attend the Anna Fiorentini Theatre and Film School.

“Many of the participants have never performed before and this was very much out of their comfort zone, hence why their friends sponsored them,” Anna told the Gazette.

Each participant, who had already taken part in one of her Stage and the City’s performing arts courses for adults, and had to raise a minimum of £100 each to take part. They managed to raise £3,513.

Thanks to last year’s event which raised £6,000 some 12 children are already attending the school which meets every Saturday at Clapton Girls Academy in Lower Clapton.

The campaign continues until July and donations can be made to: https://bit.ly/2JWDurV.