Poldark actor Sam Crane and Hank Zipzer's Jayden Elijah help pick out the winners in Fiorentini's Got Talent show

The winners and judges of the Fiorentini's Got Talent show. Picture: Michael Bourke MICHAEL BOURKE 2019

A nine-year old left the audience and judges 'Speechless' when she sang the Disney Aladdin song of the same name at a talent show on Saturday night.

Mia who won the Fiorentini's Got Talent show. Picture: Michael Bourke Mia who won the Fiorentini's Got Talent show. Picture: Michael Bourke

Lana Lakha, who has attended the Anna Fiorentini Theatre and Film School since she was four-years-old took the gold medal in the annual Fiorentini's Got Talent competition where she was up against other solo singers, group dancers, and a violinist.

Judges for the contest held at the Clapton Girl's Academy in Laura Place included Poldark actor Sam Crane and former Fiorentini students like Tahj Miles, who has performed in West End productions like The Lion King and Jayden Elijah from the CBBC series Hank Zipzer.

"Most of the acts you saw tonight the students worked on themselves. That's the whole point of the competition so it's even more impressive," Anna Fiorentini told the audience.

West End actress Harveen Mann who also judged the competition added: "There was nothing but talent tonight which made our job so difficult."