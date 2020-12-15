Fire destroys flat on Seven Sisters Road

Published: 1:34 PM December 15, 2020

Fire crews attend the scene of a fire at Seven Sisters Road on December 13. Picture: Michelle Goldberg - Credit: Michelle Goldberg

A fire which broke out on the first floor of a block of flats near Finsbury Park is believed to have been caused by the unsafe use of a candle.

The bedsit was completely destroyed by the fire on the morning of December 13, which meant 153 residents were evacuated from temporary accommodation at Seven Sisters Road's The Royal Park Hotel as fire alarms rang out.

One resident living below the flat, Michelle Goldberg, told the Gazette: "Residents were woken up as the alarm went off and then staff banged on their doors, shouting, as [we] were ushered quickly out of the building and onto the street.

"Most [were] still in their pyjamas and dressing gowns with their children and carrying their babies."

She said four fire trucks arrived quickly at the scene.

The London Fire Brigade reports it was called at 8.21am and the fire was under control by 9.52am.

Fire crews from Holloway, Stoke Newington and Islington fire stations attended the scene.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus led one woman from a third-floor bedsit to safety using a fire escape hood and she was treated on the scene by ambulance crews after suffering smoke inhalation.

Station Cmdr Clive Robinson said: "Fire escape hoods provide members of the public with up to 15 minutes protection from four of the main fire gases (carbon monoxide, hydrogen cyanide, hydrogen chloride and acrolein) and can be worn by conscious or unconscious people.

"If more than 15 minutes protection is required then another hood can be given to each wearer. They do not provide oxygen but temporarily filter toxic smoke to make breathing easier."

Firefighters urge people to take precautions when using candles, incense and oil burners.

Firefighters’ candle safety top tips

Make sure you put out any candles, incense and oil burners when you leave the room and especially before bed.

These items should always be held firmly in heat-resistant holders and placed on a stable surface where they won’t be knocked over.

Keep them away from materials that might catch fire, including curtains, furniture, clothes and hair.

Be especially careful if you have a lot of flammable items in your home, like collections of books, magazines or papers.

Be aware that tea lights get very hot and without proper holders can melt through plastic surfaces like a TV or bath.

To avoid accidents, keep candles and other naked flames out of reach of children and pets.

LED candles can be a great alternative – they're safe even if you fall asleep.























