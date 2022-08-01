South Hackney flat fire under investigation

The London Fire Brigade was called to a residential block in Frampton Park Road just after 9am on Monday (August 1) - Credit: London Fire Brigade

A fire that broke out in a South Hackney flat is under investigation.

The London Fire Brigade was called to a residential block in Frampton Park Road just after 9am on Monday (August 1).

About 25 firefighters using four engines had the blaze under control within half an hour.

Part of a four-roomed flat on the first floor was damaged by fire.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Crews from Homerton, Bethnal Green, Shoreditch and Whitechapel fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.